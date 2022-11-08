There are only two people who have debated Joe Biden in a presidential campaign: Donald Trump, in 2020, and Sarah Palin, in 2008, when she and the current president were running for vice president of the United States. In 2016, Sarah Palin lent her support to Trump in the Alaska primary when not many believed she could make it to the White House. Now Trump returns the favor for her and is her main asset in what may be her last chance for elected office in Washington.

Palin, 58, is running for legislative elections this Tuesday to fill Alaska’s only seat in the House of Representatives after having been governor of the state. In 2008, she resigned as governor after losing the presidential elections along with John McCain, who had chosen her to attract the disappointed female vote with Barack Obama’s victory against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primaries.

After her resignation, the Republican published a memoir, worked on several television networks as a commentator and had her own program in Alaska, which broke audience records. And she continued to support the conservative ideology of the Tea Party, a movement that many see as a precursor to the radicalization of the Republican Party that ends, if it has ended, in Trump. In addition, she continued to attend as a guest star the great right-wing festival of the Conservative Political Action Conference, of which Trump is now the undisputed idol.

Mother of five children and grandmother of eight grandchildren, she divorced in 2019 from her high school boyfriend, with whom she had been married for 31 years. Her former in-laws have said that while they adore her grandchildren, they will vote for Palin’s Republican rival, Nick Begich. Alaska is a decidedly Republican state, but Palin doesn’t have it easy. He is running against his Democrat friend Mary Peltola, his Republican foe Nick Begich III — there are enemies, deadly enemies and party mates, the saying goes — and a preferential voting system that penalizes divisive personalities like his. If no one achieves 50% support, the second option is taken from those who voted for the other candidates.

Palin has complained bitterly about a method she has called “bizarre” and “convoluted.” “It doesn’t matter if you get more votes. It actually matters if you have more second and third place votes,” he said a few months ago. He verified it in August, when he was elected representative from Alaska for only four months due to the death of Republican Don Young, who had held the seat for 50 years. The Republican split and strong support for Peltola as a second choice by Begich III voters gave the Democrats their first victory in half a century. The previous one had been obtained by Nick Begich, the Democratic grandfather of the now Republican candidate, who won while missing after a plane crash and before being officially declared dead.

Tuesday’s election is practically a repeat of the August one. Begich has constantly hammered at Palin that she is not a true Alaskan and that she just wants to regain her lost popularity. She appeals to the useful vote of the Republicans so that a Democrat, whose friendship she is proud of, does not “sneak in”: “I love Mary Peltola very much, as a friend, she is a charm, she is wonderful, but this is a red State [el color del Partido Republicano]”. To do this, Palin has made outreach to the people and the street the engine of his campaign, and he relies on the support of Trump and the evangelicals to make up for his defeat in August and, in some way, that of 2008.

In that campaign in which Barack Obama prevailed, almost everything that could go wrong did. The disaster served as a plot for the film the game of change, with Julianne Moore in the role of Palin. She was pointed out by McCain’s team as guilty of her defeat, although the senator himself defended her. In an interview she was unable to cite any newspaper she read. She fell into the trap of a radio comedian who pretended to be Nicolas Sarkozy, then president of France. She spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars on clothing for herself and her family. And she had to deal with the pregnancy of a teenage daughter.

“I can see Russia from my house” is his most remembered phrase, but he never said it. That was the parody on the show Saturday night Live from an interview in which Asked what the proximity to the rival power brought him, he said: “They are our next door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from an island in Alaska.” From the Diomede Islands (one Russian and one American), you can see Russia, but it turned out ridiculous as foreign policy credential. He also said Obama, then a senator,’s weak response to Russia’s invasion of Georgia would encourage Putin to invade Ukraine if the Democrat were elected. When Russia seized Crimea in 2014, wrote on facebook: “Yes, I could see it from Alaska. Normally, I’m not one to say ‘I told you so,’ but I did.”

The team that trained her for the 2008 debate with Biden leaked that she had referred to Africa as a country and not a continent. She said his comments had been “taken out of context”. A few months ago, at a Conservative conference, he complained that the trainers had put him in “shackles”.

