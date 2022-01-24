The former Alaska governor said, “Vaccinate me? They’ll have to go over my body.”

Sarah Palin is positive for Covid: her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times postponed. The former candidate for the vice-presidency of the United States (in 2008 she was in ticket with John McCain), had filed a complaint against the famous newspaper for an editorial in 2017. The article related the political attacks to the serious attack that took place in Tucson in 2011 , in which six people were killed and 13 wounded. Among these also Gabby Giffords, Democratic deputy, who was shot in the head and suffered severe neurological damage.

The positivity of Sarah Palin resulted in the postponement of the trial to February 3, as announced by the judge Jed Rakoff, who added that the former Alaska governor is not vaccinated. This did not arouse much surprise, as Palin had said shortly before Christmas that, to vaccinate her, he would have to “pass over her corpse”.