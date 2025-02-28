The arrival of Michelle Trachtenberg In the fifth season of Buffy, hunting vampiresback in the early 2000s, it was one of the greatest television milestones, when its appearance was one of the most unexpected surprises and one of the most crazy script turns of fiction.

Presented as Buffy Summers’s sisterof which we had never heard until that moment, the character’s sweetness caused many spectators to fall in love with him, as well as the good tune they maintained between them, both in front and behind the cameras. And is that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Trachtenberg came to maintain a very close relationship to this day.

That is why Trachtenberg’s death has meant a true gellar wand, who, like other partners of the cast of this series, He has spoken through his Instagram account.

Buffy Summers says goodbye

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The most difficult thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live … for you,” has published the actress with several snapshots of both in Buffy, hunting vampires and during the promotion of the series. The last one was especially emotional to see Gellar in the middle of Trachtenberg and Shannen Dohertywho also died in 2024.

Gellar’s words suppose A wink to Buffy, hunting vampiressince they were almost the same as it pronounced when the series revealed that Dawn was an energy key, transformed into human and key to stop the apocalypse, for which the hunter decided to sacrifice.

This death is especially painful considering that a few days ago we knew about the existence of a sequel series of Buffy, hunting vampireswhere we could have seen how both sisters were reunited and that will now be impossible. The American actress explained that the idea of ​​the rebirth of iconic fiction arrived three years ago, when the Director Chloé Zhao (Eternals, Nomadland) He confessed that he had plans to bring Vampiros back.

For its part, the Tachtenberg’s last role was in 2022-2023when he recovered the iconic character of Georgina Sparks in the reboot of Gossip Girl. However, their health problems caused him to move away momentarily from cinema and television, something that could be behind his sudden death at 39.

