The story of the Young British Artists, those angry young people who conquered art in the transition from Thatcherism to Blairism, is a story full of mattresses. There’s Tracey Emin’s famous unmade bed, where the artist spent days crying after a breakup, among empty vodka bottles and blood-stained panties. Rachel Whiteread’s ominous plaster beds, which look like funerary monuments erected in honor of past lives. And then there’s Sarah Lucas’s cot, Au naturel (1994), an old mattress on which lie two melons and a bucket, an unmistakable metaphor for the female parts, along with a pair of oranges and a cucumber in an erect position. Converted into works of art, these three beds summarize the poetics of their respective authors: the sentimentalism in the key of autofiction of Emin, the solemn mummification of time and space that Whiteread usually practices, and sex as the most vulgar and eloquent explanation for our life and death drives, in the case of Lucas.

That work appears at the beginning of the retrospective dedicated to the latter that the Tate Britain has just inaugurated, five years after doing the same with Whiteread: they are, in our modest opinion, the two names coming out of this extinct movement that have aged best, perhaps because they escaped the overexposure that Damien Hirst or Emin herself benefited from. Due to congenital disobedience, Lucas does not sign a traditional retrospective or a mere exercise of chronological review. In a much more stimulating way, he prefers to exhibit 75 works made since the nineties in four large rooms full of time jumps, converted into containers for all of his obsessions. The main one is sexuality in all its forms, the genital explanation of our neuroses, in light of the Freudian theory that he read so much when he was young and that he reinterpreted with considerable mischief: in Lucas’s work, it is never clear who is castrating whom. . And not even who ultimately owns the envied penis.

‘Self-portrait with fried eggs’, by Sarah Lucas (1996). Sarah Lucas / Taschen

In its day, her work was presented as a caustic commentary on gender roles within the framework of urban and turn-of-the-century privilege typical of the nineties. Like street art, almost humorous, attached to the England of the pubs and working-class culture: Lucas once defined his childhood in north London as “not far from what Dickens wrote.” This last issue is conspicuous by its absence in the rereading that the Tate now proposes, with the exception of a work, quite inane, that makes a list of insults that used to be addressed, with imaginable accent cockney, to men, women and homosexuals (Olympic category apart). The first theme, on the other hand, turns out to be central, but also more complex and ambivalent than what the signs say, which avoid going into unnecessary gardens.

Lucas’s earliest works are blown-up photocopies of naked women in the tabloid press (Fat, Forty and Flab-ulous, from 1990), where the models seem simultaneously victims and executioners, bowed to male desire and, at the same time, powerful in the acceptance of their nudity and their libido (decades later, we will call it sex-positive feminism). The same occurs with the molds that she made of some of her friends in her clothes (and also of herself), in which some perceived an abject submission, and others, an admirable liberation. The bodies of Michele, Pauline and Sadie, which she presented in the British pavilion at the 2015 Venice Biennale, are, in any case, far from all the ideals of the virtuous woman that the history of art and Renaissance painting have given. to the feminist turn of the seventies. Giant zucchini with male names emerge from Lucas’s head, which seem to satirize the wounded virility of her models, but also a self-portrait with two holes in her cotton T-shirt, at the level of the nipples. The title is Prière de toucher (2000). Touch, please.

Her models seem like victims and executioners, beholden to male desire but powerful in accepting their libido.

Phallic symbols abound along the route. If we except the member of an ex-boyfriend reproduced in concrete and those well-known photos from the nineties in which he appears eating a banana, the most explicit could be the car in the last room, This Jaguar’s Going to Heaven (2018), a car split in two after a fatal accident, although it is not clear that it is a requiem for patriarchy. He is covered in cigarettes, as is the case in much of his work. “I started using them because I wondered why people were so self-destructive. But sometimes it is the destructive things that make us feel most alive,” he says in the catalogue. The same could be said of his art.

‘Cool Chick Baby’ (2020), work by Sarah Lucas. Robert Glowacki

Lucas’s ambiguity reaches its maximum splendor with his calls bunnies, soft sculptures without heads, made with stockings stuffed with stuffed animals following the example of Louise Bourgeois, who saw in those panties a sting of all traumas. As often happens in her work, they are situated between falsely naïve parody and heartbreak. Sometimes when they call Cherie either Angel, they look like sex workers who pose with effortful lasciviousness. Others, women humiliated by the sexual order. Bodies exhausted by the obligation to give pleasure and reproduce, anatomies without corsets or bras, with flaccid breasts that yield to the force of gravity. The first ones are from the nineties, but Lucas presents 17 new works in this exhibition designed as a dialogue with his past self, and impregnated with costumbrismo. punk and surreal, between truthful and hallucinatory, as if we had been given a shot of that laughing gas that gives the exhibition its title.

The autobiographical aspect of his production is explicit: Lucas has wallpapered the walls with his portraits. He’s not the only one gimmick Warholism that is allowed: when you leave, the museum shop offers a collection of objects made by the artist based on her works that one can take home for a handful of pounds sterling. It is another of the uncomfortable truths that she dares to state, in the face of the cynical seriousness of some of her co-religionists: that art is also commerce. She made it clear when she opened a store with Tracey Emin in the nineties in a more hooligan and less plutocratic London than the current one, of which Lucas, now in her sixties, seems one of the last survivors. We cannot deny that we miss him.

‘Happy Gas‘. Sarah Lucas. Tate Britain. London. Until January 14, 2024.

