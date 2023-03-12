On the beach on a trip with her children, this is how Sarah Kohan could be appreciated, who dazzled by wearing a tiny green swimsuit, with which she generated a huge number of “likes” and comments from her more than 1.4 million of followers on Instagram.

Having given birth to 2 beautiful children, Noha and Nala, the model and also an influencer of Australian origin, she has not lost a bit of her statuesque body, which she has detailed with hours and hours in the gym, as well as a correct diet.

Her 2 little ones are the result of her past relationship with the Mexican soccer player who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy of the Major League Soccer (MLS), Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezwith whom he was from 2018 to 2021.

Passionate about traveling

The young woman recently turned 29, and despite the fact that her separation with Hernández was hard, Sarah has shown her strength to continue with her career as a mother, as well as with modeling, also being in love with traveling and seeing the world.

Without a doubt, the Australian is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, which is why she has had the opportunity to take sensual photos in a swimsuit in places like the Bahamas, HawaiiCook Islands, thailandMaui, Bora Bora, as well as having visited South America and Europe.

We recommend you read

The days will go by very slowly for her huge legion of followers, who are undoubtedly waiting for her next publication, in which she will surely captivate again with her beauty and charisma.