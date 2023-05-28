Sarah Kohan is a well-known model who has gained great fame in recent years. Born in Sidney, australia on march 6 and actually is married to MLS LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernándezwith whom he has two children.

In addition to being one of the most requested models on the catwalks, Sarah Kohan He is also very popular on social networks, especially on Instagram, where he has more than one million 460 thousand followers. His followers enjoy the charming photos of him, in which he appears in top designer outfits and shares family moments.

On Instagram, Sarah Kohan calling itself “Moonstruck Traveler” and describes herself as a travel addict and adventurer. She has had the opportunity to visit places like England, France, and Thailandwhich has allowed him to experience different cultures and landscapes.

Before achieving fame as a model, Sarah Kohan studied law at the prestigious Harvard University. Her career as a model has led her to be represented by major agencies such as Elite London and Insanity Group, among others. On this occasion, she showed off her sensational figure with a tiny gold-colored bikini.

In March 2019, Sarah Kohan marriage with Javier Hernandez, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2018. In June of that same year, the couple welcomed their first child together, whom they named Noah. Definitely, Sarah Kohan is a highly sought after and recognized personality in the world of fashion and entertainment.