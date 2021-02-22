His apartment, in the heart of the Latin Quarter, is one of those places where the far right weaves its networks. Where its actors meet, gauge each other, sometimes agree. At 26, Sarah Knafo works, like Patrick Buisson in his time (before the media spotlight exposed him), to consolidate this right of the right which is trying to develop in the shadow of Marine Le Pen. According to Obs, It was at this discreet enarque of the Molière promotion, appointed magistrate at the Court of Auditors since January 2020, that Éric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan met at the beginning of February, to discuss a potential candidacy of the polemicist in 2022. At home again that the latter was able to discuss with Marion Maréchal or the president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Laurent Wauquiez. At home, therefore, that the union of rights is gaining ground.

With, for centrifugal force, Éric Zemmour. The star CNews columnist is an old friend of Sarah Knafo’s family. Bonapartist, sovereignist and Eurosceptic like him, she would serve as his political advisor. Behind the scenes, she is one of those who cleared the ground for him if he ever had to start the race for the Elysee.

Immigration, a favorite subject

She shares with him her address book, in which we find her “mentor” Marie-France Garaud, former RPR MEP who, at the twilight of her career, became very close to the National Front; Henri Guaino, the former pen of Nicolas Sarkozy (she was responsible for Youth with Guaino in 2016); or Jacques de Guillebon, editor-in-chief of the far-right magazine the Incorrect. In the company of the latter, she set up in September 2019 the “convention of the right”, a great identity rally whose culmination was undoubtedly the speech of Eric Zemmour, for which he was later condemned. (he notably compared immigration to the Nazi occupation).

Already on the benches of Sciences-Po Paris, another strategic place to lead the cultural battle, Sarah Knafo worked so that “her” right gains in influence. By declaring itself in favor of the creation of a student branch of the National Front, for example, in 2015. Or by co-founding Critique de la raison européenne, a Eurocritic association close to the ex-socialist Jean-Pierre Chevènement who strives to engage the “Sovereignists on both sides”, including Henri Guaino, again him, or Alain Finkielkraut. She also keeps a foot in rue Saint-Guillaume, where she teaches constitutional law as a temporary teacher.

At less than 30 years of age, the senior civil servant has above all many firms to her credit, which have an already impressive CV. For the far right, which is in constant search of executives with the aim of settling in power, this makes it an essential future. Economic and Social Council, National Assembly, prefectures, ministries… Sarah Knafo has worked widely in the senior civil service. Among his favorite subjects: immigration. In 2018, she completed an internship at the French Embassy in Libya, where she worked in particular on migratory routes, an experience that she then presented to the General Directorate for Foreigners in France. It is within the framework of these internships that she writes, according to the Express, a “practical guide” intended for the central administration, intended to facilitate the procedures for the expulsion of illegal immigrants. Finally, in the spring of 2020, she intervened at the prefecture of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis as a “senior civil servant in Covid-19 reinforcement”, which earned her a “medal of honor for act of courage and dedication ”from the hands of the prefect Georges-François Leclerc, pinned down several times by the administrative courts for infringement of the right to asylum.