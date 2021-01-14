Paris. Correspondent.

The life of Fergie, the Duchess of York, her former Royal Highness in Great Britain, has not been easy. Ex-wife of the now-unfortunate Prince Andrew, ex-helicopter operator, wife of a sailor who never came home, horrendous relationship with the British royal family, exile in the United States to continue living and pay his debts, financially terrible divorce and a loyalty to her ex-husband, which continues: today they live together in the Royal Lodge, the former house of the British queen mother, next to the current sovereign, her former mother-in-law.

Now Sarah, the Duchess of York, will publish his first historical and romantic novel. Without abandoning his predilection for his specialty: children’s books, which he has on YouTube in the middle of the pandemic.

The Last Adventure of the Fearless Fergie is a fictional novel inspired by her great-aunt, Lady Margatet Montagou Douglas Scott, a rebel and free noblewoman for those Victorian years. The debutant writer has titled it Your heart as a compass (“Her Heart for a compass”) and will be released on August 21 by Mills & Boon, which has already started advertising, with the duchess in period costume as the protagonist in a video.

“Follow your heart”

With her reddish hair blowing in the wind in Windsor Park, not too far from the Queen’s Palace, a midnight blue Victorian skirt and jacket, an 18th century white shirt, and a velvet headband and jewels on her head, Sarah, the Duchess whom Your HRH initials were removed in your divorce, invite you to read this “Historical saga”, that has many parallels with yours. At least for his love of riding horses, as he did in the stay of Susan Barrantes, his mother, in the province of Buenos Aires, where Héctor, his stepfather, raised polo horses, and his marriage in the dysfunctional House of Windsor parallel to Diana, the Princess of Wales.

The publisher notes that Ferguson’s work features both royal halls and London slums. / AP

Its protagonist is strong, rebellious, brave, free, different. The 61-year-old ex-wife of the Duke of York landed a contract for the book with the romance fiction publisher, admitting that she drew “on many parallels from my life” for the story. In a video posted on Twitter to promote her debut novel, an emotional Sarah said dramatically, as she was filmed wandering the Royal Lodge garden and clutching a compass: “Follow your heart. But do you dare?”.

The book, set to be released in the European summer, follows a fictional account of the life and loves of the Duchess’s great-great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who was expelled from educated society after fleeing a marriage of convenience.

The Duchess, expressing her joy at her new adventure, adds in the video: “I will take you back, with the wonderful Mills & Boon Harper Collins, to 1870, to Lady Margaret. So book now and come with me on this extraordinary journey.” .

The Duchess wrote the book with the author Marguerite kaye and said that spent 18 months in the project with her “adorable friend”. They worked remotely throughout the confinement, drinking “liters of coffee” and sometimes champagne, the writer revealed.

“What a journey the duchess and I have taken together!” “After some nice initial planning sessions, face to face, most of the writing has taken place during the confinement,” he said.

“We have shared hundreds of emails, daily WhatsApp chats and many long phone calls, having a lot of fun and becoming great friends in the process. We have shed some tears. And we have laughed, a lot!” The writer expanded.

Kaye has written over 50 novels for Mills & Boon, set throughout the ages. His books and novels have sold more than 1.5 million copies in more than 20 countries. The publishing house was born in 1908 and is the number 1 in Great Britain, in the publication of works of romantic fiction.

A historical and somewhat autobiographical saga

Mills & Boon describes the work as an “immersive historical saga”, which “takes the reader from the halls of Victoria’s court and the great country houses of Scotland and Ireland, to the slums of London and the commercial bustle of New York in 1870 “. Follow Lady Margaret” who wishes to break the mold, follow her internal compass, her heart, and discover her reason for being, to fall in love along the way “.

Sarah revealed that she met Lady Margaret after researching her ancestors and falling in love with the name. Margaret is Fergie’s middle name.

“Just as her parents, the Dukes and Duchess of Buccleauch were close friends of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, I was unable to discover the origins of my name initially and the idea that became Her Hear for a compass“Said the Duchess writer.

“With real historical events in hand, my imagination began to take control. I made up a story for her to incorporate real events and events, including some of my ancestors “he said.” I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, the sixth daughter of Queen Victoria and I established parallels in my life with the path of Lady Margaret “, related the Duchess of York.

My mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth

Fergie was the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth when she was married to her son Andrew. Although he grew up in a palace because his father, Major Ferguson, was the head of Prince Charles’s polo team, He never adapted to the rigid royal protocol, to his customs, to the cruelty of the British tabloids. Her famous photo sucking an American lover’s finger in 1990 in southern France horrified the Royal Family in Balmoral. Then his bank overdraft became a millionaire. She divorced Prince Andrew, although they were always inseparable. They gave him very little money in the property division and he was left homeless. He went to the United States to work so he could pay off his debts. She paid for them as she flew back and forth to see her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who adored her and lived alongside her father, Prince Andrew.

“There was no hope of making me a princess”, Fergie said, remembering with some nostalgia and humor.

Fergie works to live, with the limitations of having her daughters princesses and granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth and living in the house of Prince Andrew, son of the sovereign, although Now ostracized for Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia case. There are witnesses who point to him as visiting the island of the dead pedophile in a New York jail.

Until now Fergie’s specialty has been children’s books, which began with Budgie the little helicopter. She transformed into a helicopter pilot to combat the boredom of waiting for trips on Prince Andrew’s warships. She did a Budgie series and another was The Little Red. She also became the executive producer of Young Victoria, a historical film in 2009.

In the pandemic he created his YouTube channel, who baptized Story Times with Fergie and her friends. In them he reads children’s stories and fables to entertain the boys and even disguises himself.

His new novel will be published on August 3 by William Morrow in the United States and on August 21 by Mills & Boon in Great Britain, both belong to HarperCollins

EV