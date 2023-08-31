This Thursday, August 31, marks the 26th anniversary of the death of Diana of Wales, but the passage of time has not managed to erase the memory of the iconic princess. Lady Di earned sympathy for her way of approaching those who do not have blue blood and to face the scandals of her husband, the current King Carlos III, as well as to overcome the betrayals of his closest circle or the rudeness of the British royal family. She was known worldwide as an icon of style and beauty, but also as an example of sweetness and solidarity. Her premature death, she was 36 years old, made her a true myth, but even before that Diana’s shadow was long. Her unbeatable popularity made her then-husband jealous, and the rest of the women in the Windsor family couldn’t help but lose out on her when compared to her, something common in British tabloids. This has been recognized by Sarah Ferguson in the final episode of the first season of his podcast, Tea Talksissued this Wednesday, August 30.

The Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, 63, describes in the final minutes of the chapter, dedicated to luck, how her recent mastectomy has helped her “wake up” from years of self-hatred caused by being compared to Princess Diana. “When I look back, it’s okay… I had good legs and, you know, I looked good, but I didn’t like her and that was because I think I was always compared to Diana and I think, in the end, in a way, I I created my own press, which, you know, is not very good”, he confesses. However, after undergoing surgery for the early form of breast cancer detected on a routine mammogram a few months ago, she reveals that she has stopped worrying and hating herself. “Was that necessary?” asks the co-anchor of the space, Sarah Thomson. “Yes, in my case it was like that,” Ferguson acknowledges.

Lady Di and Sarah Ferguson were united by a strong friendship. They met when they were teenagers and were already friends before they both became part of the royal family. In fact, as he recalls in the podcast, it was Diana herself who introduced her at Ascot to who would be her husband, the now controversial Prince Andrew. However, excessive public exposure undermined the physical and mental health of both. “In the eighties, there was Diana, beautiful, and she was the fat, gangly one. Fergie”, he reflected in 2021 in an interview for the magazine People. “They placed us as the saint and the sinner. And the most important thing was to stay strong together, and we did, regardless of what anyone wrote,” she admitted. In an interview with Times Radio In March 2023, he again affected how those comparisons have affected him over the years: “Diana looked tall, beautiful and thin, but I didn’t. You know she had been going through her own problems with bulimia… I was never able to do that. Food was my comfort. Really, I thought that everyone was judging me for having seen me fatter or having the wrong weight, ”she admitted.

Sarah Ferguson and Lady Di, at a polo match in June 1983. Georges De Keerle (Getty Images)

In the final episode of Tea TalksInstead, she describes her life after the operation as one of the moments in which she feels luckiest. “I have a huge scar, but I like it. I have a badge in my charge, it’s just who I am, ”she maintains. In addition, the Duchess of York reveals that she has finally fulfilled Queen Elizabeth II’s last wish: “The last thing the queen said to me was: ‘Be yourself, Sarah.’ She saw it. She would get very angry when I wasn’t myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the trouble. But now I am myself and I am very lucky to be able to be.

Ferguson also takes advantage of the space to deny a couple of rumors that Thomson launches. On the one hand, he assures that it is a lie that Diana was in love with Andrés and had pictures of him on the wall. “Diana has always really gotten along with him very well and I say that he is, without a doubt, the most handsome prince,” he jokes. On the other hand, he denies that his father, Ronald Ferguson, had asked Diana’s mother, Frances Roche, to marry him.

During the almost 37-minute program, the Duchess of York is happy and relaxed. The main theme of the final episode is luck and the last few minutes are her own plea of ​​how lucky she is. She confesses that she felt like “the luckiest person in the world” because she had “lived every girl’s dream of becoming a princess.” But she assures that the luckiest thing that has happened to her has been to have a “wonderful” sister who forced her to have a mammogram that, according to her, has saved her life. “I’m there, I’m still there and I still pinch myself and I still can’t believe that she’s made it to 63 to be in this extraordinarily lucky place,” she stresses.

About Derek, the name she has given to her reconstructed chest, the duchess comments that she is doing “very well”. Now, she says, she has slowly returned to a more active lifestyle, including long walks around Scotland to keep fit, “because at 63 you do need to exercise.”