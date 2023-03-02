Sarah Ferguson doesn’t judge anyone. Neither did Prince Henry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle. The 63-year-old Duchess of York, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princesses Beatrix and Eugenia, has given an interview to the American magazine People on the occasion of the release of his latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, where he makes it clear that he has nothing to say about them: “I do not believe that any person has the right to judge another. I can’t make any judgement. I’ve been on trial all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.” He believes, however, that the late Lady Di would be proud of her grandchildren: “Not only those of the Sussexes, but also those of Guillermo,” he remarked.

Sarah Ferguson knows what she’s talking about when she talks about judging. Questioned inside and outside the palace since her engagement to Andrew of England was announced in 1986, Ferguson was subjected to scrutiny within the British royal family, but also to that of citizens and the press, just as happened to her good friend Diana of Wales. A very harsh media pressure on certain occasions that made a dent in Ferguson for years and of which she spoke openly In an interview with the newspaper The Telegraph. “Being the focus of public scrutiny and criticism inevitably has a cost in mental health,” said the prince’s ex-wife, who on previous occasions had already acknowledged having suffered from eating disorders and having gone to therapy as a result of the criticism received and The exhibition.

The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergiehas also spoken in People about who his mother-in-law was, Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, and about whom he has said was his “idol”: “He was able to calm you down immediately… because it’s terrifying, you know? I used to sit there for hours thinking: ‘Oh my God, people wait a lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I’m sitting here with a cup of tea,’ the Duchess of York has commented (because, despite her divorce from Andrés in 1996, she has not lost her title). “He was great at calming you down. He had more incredible faith than anyone he has ever met. He just knew what to do. He knew how to make people feel good. He never took it seriously. That’s what the monarchy is about, making people feel good. She was my total idol.” Fergie has expressed that it was from the Queen of England that she learned her “sense of duty”.

Ferguson has said that if he could speak to Queen Elizabeth II today, “he would tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved them, and the primroses on the banks of the Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love to know that her puppies were walking where she walked before.” In September, after the queen’s death, Prince Andrew and Fergie, who despite being divorced, continue to live together, announced in a statement that they would take care of Elizabeth II’s two dogs, of the unmistakable corgi breed, called Muick and Sandy. Both were a gift from the Dukes of York to the Queen. when her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital. The Duke of York (of whom Ferguson does not speak in the interview, despite the numerous scandals that haunt him today) thus intended to encourage her mother, who since the death of her husband in 2021 has slowly faded away. Angela Kelly, Elizabeth II’s dressmaker, then told the newspaper Guardian: “I was worried that they would get under the queen’s feet, but they turned out to be a blessing. They are beautiful and great fun and the queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park.” It was the Duchess of York who found the dogs when they were puppies. Now, Fergie acknowledges that they have become “national icons.”

Although Ferguson may look back with some nostalgia to the past, he also looks to the future. When asked about King Carlos III and the queen consort, Camila: “I fully support the king and queen consort, and I am very happy to do whatever it takes to show them all that support on the road ahead.” On the upcoming coronation ceremony and the pageantry surrounding the whole event, Ferguson says it is “very British” and “very exciting”: “I love the institution of the monarchy and I think it should be defended.”

Sarah Ferguson was also asked about her role as a grandmother: Princess Eugenie had her first child, August, in February 2021, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank; and she now she awaits the arrival of the second. Months later, in September of that same year, Princess Beatriz had her first daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, together with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. “They follow me everywhere as if I were Peter Pan”, Fergie acknowledged with a laugh, “I am Grandma Pan”. “People ask me: ‘Has your life changed a lot?’ and I say: ‘No, because I have a three- to six-year-old mentality, so now I have an audience that understands me.’