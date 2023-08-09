Here’s what she said about the illness she faced

For the first time Sarah Ferguson talks about breast cancer which he had to deal with, even with a surgical operation which actually saved her life. The Duchess of York, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, has never spoken of what happened, except through press releases released to the media to avoid speculation about her health conditions.

Earlier this summer, the Duchess of York underwent surgery for breast cancer. She is still convalescent today: the operation marked her profoundly and it was not easy to deal with, also because it lasted a good eight hours.

Some time after the surgery she faced, Sarah Ferguson wanted to talk about what happened. She did it on an episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

The Duchess of York said she gave her new breasts a name, which they are called today Derek and Eric. In fact, she had to remove her breast to save herself from the neoplasm.

I’m coming to terms with my new best friend, Derek, my left breast. It’s very important to me because he saved my life. The idea of ​​having a friend who is always with me and who protects me with his shield made me laugh, so I gave him a name. However, even my right breast has a name: his name is Eric. Sometimes though, she feels quite sad because he’s not as tough as Derek, but I’ll make sure he’s level-headed, don’t worry.

Sarah Ferguson talks about breast cancer: she is still recovering

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York is still recovering in her home at Frogmore Cottage, which belongs to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III.

King Charles III who wants to streamline the Royal House and who would have asked his brother to leave Frogmore Cottage, where the ex also lives.