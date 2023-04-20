Sarah Felberbaum and depression, the confession of the actress

“I know what depression means”: is the confession made by the actress and host Sarah Felberbaum.

Interviewed by weekly Today, the wife of former Roma footballer Daniele De Rossi revealed: ‘I had problems with food, and it took me years to get over it. I also hurt myself physically and I don’t know why. It is the first time that I can speak with honesty and no shame about the path I faced after the birth of my second child”.

“Sometimes you think you’re invisible and that people don’t see how much you’re suffering – the actress said again – The only person who noticed it and told me was my mother-in-law. Noah was just a month old and I was already starting work again. This didn’t help me, it wasn’t a happy choice, but they had made me an offer and I lacked the courage to say no. I should have taken my time. Every now and then I still go back to the specialist but the ugliness is now archived “.

Her husband Daniele De Rossi also helped her along this path: “When I met him I said: ‘Oh well, he can’t be a footballer’, and instead after more than ten years here we are. I don’t know what to say, I repeat once again that Daniele is the love of my life… He is solid, centred. In the end I understood that he can be happy ”.

Sarah Felberbaum then also spoke about her latest work project. Indeed, on April 25, the biographical film on Tina Anselmi, played by the actress, will be broadcast on Rai 1: “I would have liked to be her. But I don’t have a quarter of her strength, of her character… I hope this film reminds, or teaches, that the battle for equality was not born now but has ancient origins. It must give us women the push to never give up ”.