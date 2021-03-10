Disappeared while walking home to Brixton, London, Wednesday, March 3 at night. Sarah Everard, a marketing executive, had been at a friend’s house when at 9 p.m. she decided it was time to go. He said goodbye and left the planet. No one knew more about her. No one ever saw her again.

After days of searching, the investigation took an unexpected turn on Tuesday night when the police stopped one of his own, leaving the british gaping.

Behind the inexplicable disappearance, the hypothesis of a murder at the hands of a Scotland Yard policeman, something unthinkable in the UK, where such events are a rarity.

The police officer and a woman were arrested at a home in Kent on Tuesday. Searches are underway on a building in Deal, as well as on land near Ashford.

A poster with Sarah’s face on a lamppost in South London. Photo; dpa

The metropolitan police said it was “shocking and deeply disturbing” that the arrested man was a officer on duty.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the man and woman were being held at a London police station.

The Deputy Commissioner Nick Ephgrave he said the arrests were “a serious and significant event.”

Confirmation that an officer on duty at Scotland Yard killed an executive would be a brutal stain on British police, unaccustomed to these events.

“We will continue to work at full speed on this investigation, but the fact that the arrestee is an on-duty Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing,” Ephgrave said.

Forensics leave one of the houses raided in the investigation. Photo: AP

During a later statement, he added that the officer was “not on duty at the time” when Everard disappeared. He also did not say whether Everard knew the detained officer. Or what would be the motives behind the events.

Who is the suspect

Local media indicate that the active Metropolitan Police officer arrested for the disappearance of Sarah Everard is being questioned on suspicion of kidnapping, murder and indecent exposure.

The man was identified as PC Wayne Couzens, 48 years old. He was detained by his peers a week after the disappearance of the woman, whose body remains missing.

Couzens, who is a Westminster-based diplomatic protection officer, was originally arrested for Sarah’s abduction, but the charge was later expanded to suspicion of murder.

Police look for Sarah in a field. Photo: AP

Police revealed that they are also questioning him on suspicion of indecent exposure. against a second woman, unrelated to the Everard case.

Police said in a statement: “A man arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s disappearance remains in custody at a London police station.”

Man belongs to Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. Its main function is to guard diplomats.

“A woman, who is in her 30s, was also arrested on the night of March 9 on suspicion of helping a criminal. She remains in custody,” the statement said.

Agents are now searching for Everard’s body at points in London and Kent, including a property in Deal and an area of ​​woodland near Ashford. Her family is devastated and she still has hopes that they will find her alive.

Looking for clues. Photo: dpa

Couzens was never involved in the search operation and was taken into custody before midnight Tuesday at his home in Deal.

Deputy Commissioner Ephgrave said Sarah was being searched hard.

“As the father of four young women, I can only imagine the anguish Sarah’s family is experiencing at this very difficult time.”

On Tuesday, agents searching for Everard had placed a cordon outside an apartment block in Clapham near where she was last seen on Poynders Road and sniffer dogs have been used to search the nearby Oaklands estate and gardens. But they found nothing.

Police said officers had visited 750 houses in the area as part of the investigation and that the force had received more than 120 phone calls from the public.

Friends and family asked on social networks for help to find the young executive.

Sarah’s uncle, Nicholas, told MailOnline that he found it all shocking and very disturbing. “We weren’t expecting a development like this and it’s hard to make sense of it.”

“I found out that a police officer had been arrested last night through the media. I spoke to my brother right away and he was just as shocked as I am. The whole family is and all of our friends are as well.”

