The Apulian would have a relationship with her manager but would not say it. Today it was he who spoke.

Sarah Altobello is one of the protagonists of the Big Brother VIP. In the last period she has become very close to the journalist Atilius Romita even if in yesterday’s episode a tough clash between the two took place after Attilio made some not exactly nice utterances towards the Apulian in the confessional.

On the outside, Sarah is allegedly having an affair with her manager Tony Toscano, even if he would prefer not to make it official. Reached by Fanpage.it Toscano told how things are.

“I am her manager and I have a particular love for my artist who I have known since 2013” – he began. On their relationship Tony said: “Sarah has to choose what is right and what is wrong to do. I am an evergreen, I don’t tell age, it’s what they give me. I’m a sportsman, I follow a healthy diet, I like doing things that keep me fit. I am an agée man as she likes it”.

Many wonder why Sarah does not make the relationship official and according to the manager it does not depend on him since things are done in two. He waits for one day she decides to do it.

He has not confirmed that they live together but admitted that when Sarah is at Milan they share the same apartment. Tony really wants Sarah in the house to make the story official. “I’d really like you to say these things here in the House, I’d be the happiest man in the world, but I can’t force someone’s hand. It’s up to her to decide.” – He admitted.

But Sarah at the moment she has never opened up to the fact that she is busy outside not even when the manager in recent days sent her client a message over the flight of an airplane in which he invited Sarah not to go any further with Attilio Romita thus showing a little jealousy.