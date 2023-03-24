Fresh from the experience of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, Sarah Altobello has decided to appeal to Maria De Filippi. In detail, the former vippona ran for the Throne Over of Men and women with the hope of finding love. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Sarah Altobello was one of protagonists most talked about and popular of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Once you leave the program hosted by Alfonso Signorinithe woman became the protagonist of unprecedented statements released to the microphones of “Casa Chi”.

At first, the Apulian showgirl revealed whether or not she accepted the marriage proposal that his manager Tony Toscano he killed them from the most spied on house in Italy:

I think engagement is a state of mind. And right now I don’t feel that way, even though there is a great liaison with Tony Toscano, a friendship. A man who is everything to me, in every sense, but I’m not related to this modus operandi, which I feel is a bit detached from my person. The ring was fake, it was fan-like. Bruganelli ascertained it live, she was right. The much idolized ring was a fake fake, as far as I can tell it’s fine even without it, we’ll do like the inhabitants of Faenza: we’ll be without it.

Subsequently, she said that she prefers men who are more mature than her peers. In light of this, he took the opportunity to run for the Throne Over Of Men and women and did a appeal to Maria De Filippi:

The agé has a flamboyant, different modi operandi, a way of doing that

it is not common to young people. Like those in the House, where I really have

I’ve seen things…And I don’t like them because I’m aiming for the inheritance, otherwise

I would have already married Toscano, he’s doing well!

Finally, Sarah also spoke about theexperience experienced at the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. These were hers words: