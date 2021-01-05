After celebrating New Year with family, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with friends. However, when the paparazzi asked him about the destination, this question was raised by Sarah Ali Khan. Speaking of the airport look, Sara carried a black and blue combination. Masks on the mouth and hair were tied in a pony tail. Paparazzi followed Sara Ali Khan to the airport.

After this, when Sara Ali Khan got down from the car at the airport, she asked paparazzi, how far will you come? Sara Ali Khan’s airport video is going viral on social media. Please tell that Sara Ali Khan had previously shared some photos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Setting wood on fire, Sara and Ibrahim were enjoying the winter. After this Sara Ali Khan shared some photos with friends. He wrote, “Sun sun sunshine, everyone belongs to me so they get hugs and cuddles, jokes and jokes rain whenever they sit, if 2021 is going to be the same year then it is a good sign.”

‘Anita Bhabhi’ became ‘Neha Pendse’, Soumya Tandon was replaced by ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’

Kanika Dhillon marries boyfriend Himanshu Sharma, photos on social media go viral

Sara was spotted at the airport after returning to Mumbai from New Year celebrations. In the Corona era, people from common people to celebs are following rules such as wearing masks and social distancing. However, it is often seen that celebs take off masks in front of Paparazzi and click photos, but Sara Ali Khan flatly refuses to do so. A video of this is going viral on social media.