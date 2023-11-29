Dubai (WAM)

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, confirmed that the UAE is working to develop an advanced space sector that has the ability to compete with the leading countries in space industries, and to contribute strongly to building a diversified national economy based on knowledge and innovation. Noting the state’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in the fields of research and manufacturing of space technology.

This came during a session that brought together Her Excellency with members of the International Program for Government Managers, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, last July, as part of the visit of program members from Ministers, assistant ministers, directors general and their assistants from 29 countries, to the Emirates Space Agency. During the session titled “The UAE’s Dream of Space Exploration,” Her Excellency reviewed the qualitative achievements achieved by the UAE in the field of space exploration, and the country’s initiatives to build human capital.

Her Excellency said: “The UAE Space Agency’s strategy focuses on several axes, most notably the close partnership with the private sector, building capabilities and capabilities, and supporting a comprehensive approach to developing space industries.”

Advanced space projects

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri reviewed the stages of development of the space sector in the country, noting that it currently includes 80 companies and bodies in which a large number of space experts, engineers and scientists work, pointing out that the focus is currently on designing and developing advanced space projects that enable the country to compete with the leading countries in the space industry. At the same time, while continuing to focus on developing capabilities and building capabilities in various aspects of space science. Her Excellency pointed out that the UAE plans to launch the asteroid belt exploration project in 2028, as it focuses on building capabilities in the field of design, development and manufacturing, including devices, equipment and software. The necessary engineering, Her Excellency noted the importance of partnership and cooperation with private sector companies in this context, in order to develop advanced technologies that serve this project and future space projects.

vital role

During the session, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri reviewed a group of projects and programs of the UAE Space Agency, including the Space Data Complex, the National Space Academy and the radar satellite development program “Sarb”, stressing the vital role that these programs play in enhancing knowledge in the space sector and using it to support and expand the country’s efforts in The field of space exploration, in addition to developing career paths in this sector.

Attracting investments

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, answered questions from members of the International Program for Government Directors, which addressed aspects related to the UAE’s journey in the space exploration sector, and the country’s vision and future ambitions. During her answer to a question about: The role of the UAE Space Agency in encouraging private sector participation in the space industry is that the agency is pursuing a main mechanism to enhance private sector participation in developing the space exploration sector, which is to open the way for private sector companies to work with the agency in major projects such as the Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt, where The agency entrusts private companies with the process of completing feasibility studies, while the agency, for its part, provides specialized technical expertise. Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri pointed out that the agency gives private sector companies a number of advantages, the most important of which is reducing the risk of risks associated with launching space projects, as the agency works side by side with the private sector in order to benefit from the agency’s accumulated scientific and technical expertise from space projects that were implemented during the past years. In order to ensure the establishment of a strong regulatory framework that at the same time promotes the building of a national economy based on knowledge and innovation, she noted the UAE’s efforts to attract more foreign and local direct investments in this sector, empower talent, and develop specialized advanced technologies to enhance the innovation-based economy in the country.

Great achievements

In a question about the UAE’s goal of developing an advanced space sector, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri presented a number of reasons that prompted the country to strengthen its efforts in the space sector and its exploration and enhance its position among the leading countries in this sector, the most important of which is supporting and promoting space research and science at the world level and consolidating the employment of space science. And space technologies in practical applications, whether in space or on Earth, including the fields of agriculture, exploring water wells, and enhancing and building the capabilities of the industrial sector in the country through the development of space industries, pointing out that the UAE has achieved great achievements in the space sector, citing its global status. Yahsat, which is considered one of the top 10 satellite communications companies in the world.

In a question about the UAE’s future vision in the field of space exploration, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri stressed that developing an advanced space sector is a top priority for the UAE, as the national space sector is a major driver of economic growth and prosperity over the coming years.

Her Excellency pointed out that the UAE considers the space sector one of several fields that contribute to strengthening its position and building its future capabilities, and in this context, it seeks to develop technologies and employ tools to enable the development of various sectors, noting that there are a number of future projects that the UAE is working to launch, These include the radar satellite development program (Swarm), and the Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt.

Unique environment

Regarding the UAE’s plans to empower new generations with advanced space technology, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, said: The UAE seeks to enrich knowledge related to space among new generations, through plans that combine advanced academic research and applied practices. The process takes place in a unique environment that encourages and nurtures a culture of innovation, and introduces them to the country’s efforts in the field of space exploration, which is clearly evident in the educational curricula that include chapters that address the country’s achievements and future ambitions, as space science has become part of the country’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curricula. , which contributes to inspiring their future ambitions based on a tangible reality that they can see.

Her Excellency noted the UAE’s efforts to develop postgraduate curricula and professional paths in the field of space so that space sciences become part of the programs offered by universities, which encourages the younger generation to choose to study in this field, pointing out that in this context, the agency launched the National Space Academy. Which aims to develop and develop the skills of young Emirati cadres in space science and technology by providing them with skills and knowledge in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, so that they will be influential contributors to enhancing the great success of the UAE space program.

Keeping up with the changes

During their field visits to a number of government agencies, the program’s members learn about the best Emirati practices in strategic sectors, whether in sustainable energy, financial markets, infrastructure, national industry, space and logistics services, the economy, digital transformation, and others. It is noteworthy that the International Program for Government Managers, which It was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, which falls under the umbrella of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office. It aims to enhance the ability of members to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and respond to them, make appropriate strategic decisions, and prepare for challenges. The future of society, and developing policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development.