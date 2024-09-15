Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, affirmed that the UAE has made education a priority in its various humanitarian initiatives, inside and outside the country, based on the keenness of its wise leadership to build the human being and consolidate the foundations of human development in sustainable and influential humanitarian work..

Her Excellency made an inspection tour accompanied by His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, to view the educational facilities provided by the Emirates Humanitarian City for children and students, who came from the Gaza Strip to the UAE with their companions as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to treat 1,000 children from the Gaza Strip in the country’s hospitals, and to host 1,000 Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Strip of different age groups, to receive treatment and all types of health care they need..

Her Excellency said that the integrated educational environment that provides knowledge, empowerment and psychological support also provides children and students with information and successfully integrates them into an interactive learning experience that builds their capabilities and develops their skills, noting that the Emirates Humanitarian City, with the efforts of its cadres, embraces these children and restores their self-confidence to learn and recover from the difficult circumstances they went through in the countries from which they were evacuated..

On the other hand, Al Amiri praised the efforts, expertise and capabilities of the specialized educational, pedagogical and psychological support staff working at the Emirates Humanitarian Education Center, noting that the role of the Emirates Humanitarian Education Center is pivotal and important in dedicating education and cognitive empowerment as basic pillars of the model of sustainability of the impact of humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE in various parts of the world..

For his part, Mubarak Falah Al Qahtani, the official spokesperson for the Emirates Humanitarian City, said that empowering students coming from conflict zones greatly helps them to quickly overcome their ordeal and overcome its difficult repercussions on their daily lives, stressing the keenness of the Emirates Humanitarian City to employ all its resources to meet any humanitarian requirements and alleviate the impact of crises and their effects on all groups, especially children, based on the established humanitarian values ​​on which the UAE’s relief initiatives are based..

Emirates Humanitarian City hosts 408 children and students of all ages, from first to twelfth grade, who came from the Gaza Strip for treatment or as companions for their relatives receiving treatment in the UAE. An Emirati educational cadre from various specializations is working to enable their educational attainment according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education..

With the start of the school year, the city distributed all school supplies to students in addition to school bags. The Emirates Humanitarian City also cooperates with the Family Development Foundation to provide students with additional opportunities and extracurricular activities to explore their talents, develop their hobbies, and train in skills and crafts that build their capabilities..

These efforts are in addition to other Emirati initiatives supporting the education of Palestinian students, including the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide $20 million in support of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which operates about 711 schools designated for Palestinian refugees in the region..