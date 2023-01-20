Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, affirmed the interest of the UAE government in developing the space sector and its various related sectors as part of its commitment to moving towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy that focuses on innovation and creating a supportive environment for companies to contribute to the growth of the sector. And empowering young talents to build qualified generations in various scientific fields.

This came during the participation of Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, as part of the UAE delegation at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where she discussed the positive impact of the space sector on many aspects of society.

Sarah Al Amiri stressed that the UAE space projects have succeeded in being a source of inspiration for the Emirati society, which has become highly aware of the importance of this field for the future of the Emirates, and the space industry also contributes to pushing society towards further growth and development thanks to positive scientific achievements and results.

Al Amiri added that the forward-looking vision of the UAE leadership aims to build a distinguished and sustainable space sector that contributes to the diversification and growth of the economy, enhances Emirati competencies, and stimulates cooperation and partnerships between relevant institutions in the government, private, research and academic sectors, in addition to encouraging internal and external investment in the space industry, and attracting global space companies.

She added that the UAE attaches great importance to the space sector, which has become one of the strategic sectors that the country aspires to continue developing and achieving more achievements, especially in the areas of research, development, manufacturing, building competencies and specialized capabilities, and increasing the contribution of the private sector in the field of space.

During the past years, the qualitative and great successes achieved by the UAE space sector through qualitative projects and achievements, foremost among them the Emirates mission to explore Mars, prompted the Emirati and Arab communities to enter into this sector, which awaits a promising future.

Building human resources and highly qualified national cadres in the space field is one of the important strategic goals set by the UAE leadership for the space sector, as well as developing knowledge and scientific research that benefits humanity, and establishing a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

At the level of youth and students, the Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center carry out a wide and integrated set of initiatives and events aimed at engaging students and raising their level of awareness of the reality of the sector, its future and the promising opportunities it presents. The activities included student competitions, school communication, and astronomical activities, in order to promote scientific research and innovation in space science and attract Emirati youth to the space sector.

The UAE Space Agency launched the “Space Workshops”, a group of workshops specialized in building national capabilities in the fields of space science and technology, with the aim of effectively supporting the ambitious space program of the United Arab Emirates. These workshops contribute to accelerating and enhancing knowledge of the space field, by combining academic and research practices in a unique environment that encourages and nurtures a culture of innovation in the field of space. In addition to supporting the private sector and increasing opportunities for establishing startups in the field.

In the same context, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is keen to launch initiatives aimed at raising community awareness, highlighting the achievements of the space industry, and motivating new generations to enroll in space science courses, as part of its endeavor to qualify young national cadres who can lead future national projects.

The Center’s initiatives included the “Research Grants Program” aimed at supporting advanced research in the field of space sciences among Emirati higher education students and academics. The program supports two main areas of space science research, including a research grant on Mars atmospheric sciences.

The UAE’s achievements in the space sector and its industries

In order to achieve the ambition of the UAE in the field of space, the National Space Fund was established under the umbrella of the Emirates Space Agency, amounting to 3 billion dirhams, with the aim of promoting investments from interested entrepreneurs and private companies, and working to finance and facilitate the development of future space activities and projects, as the space sector in the country witnesses The UAE has made great progress and tended to involve the private sector in space activities, especially in the field of remote sensing and communications. Space agencies play the role of developing capabilities and supporting the sector by raising its readiness and creating investment opportunities.

The country also announced the National Program for Radar Satellites (Swarm), which constitutes the first investment of the Fund for the purpose of developing a swarm of radar satellites that provides radar imaging around the clock. The program contributes, among its objectives, to monitoring the changes that occur on the planet due to climate changes and working to find innovative solutions for environmental sustainability and resources on the surface of the earth, while the satellite system contributes to meeting various economic and environmental needs in a manner that supports the competitiveness of the UAE and its national economy by adopting space technologies. Advanced services serving vital sectors in the country.

The qualitative national project for radar satellites includes the first Arab satellite for radar sensing, and the program, which extends for 6 years within its system, will provide the UAE for the first time with continuous data from space around the clock and in all weather conditions, in which advanced technology is used in which the accuracy of imaging reaches / to Less than 1 meter /, through which a swarm of commercial radar satellites will be developed to support the economic sectors and a number of vital sectors in the country.

And the United Arab Emirates announced a new mission in the field of space, which includes building an Emirati spacecraft that travels a journey of 3.6 billion kilometers, during which it reaches seven asteroids within the solar system, and carries out a historic landing on the last asteroid within its five-year journey. The UAE space project, which enhances the scientific development process and consolidates the UAE’s position in the field of planetary and deep space exploration, explores the secrets of the formation of the solar system. And this is after the UAE succeeded in February 2021 in achieving a historic achievement by sending the first Arab probe to the orbit of Mars last February, and it was the fifth country in the world to reach the Red Planet.

The space project includes sending a spacecraft to explore the asteroid belt within the solar system, and the development of the vehicle will take 7 years, provided that it is ready to launch on its space journey, within a launch window set for the beginning of 2028. The duration of the scientific mission for the Emirates project to explore the asteroid belt takes 5 years, extending from one year 2028 to 2033.

The Emirates Asteroid Belt Exploration Project is the first Arab space mission of its kind, as it will collect unprecedented scientific data on 7 asteroids within the asteroid belt within the solar system, provided that the vehicle lands on the last of the seven asteroids.

The country launched the Emirates Moon Exploration Project, with the aim of developing a UAE-made explorer to land on the moon. The Lunar Exploration mission aims to conduct tests to study various aspects of the lunar surface, including lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, the lunar photoelectrosphere, plasma measurements, optoelectronics, and dust particles above the illuminated part of the lunar surface. “Explorer Rashid” set off towards the surface of the moon on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 11:38 am UAE time (2:38 am EST), from inside Cape Canaveral Base in Florida.

The Emirates project to explore the moon is part of the new strategy launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center 2021-2031, as the project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati lunar explorer, under the name “Rashid”, after the name of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him. The builder of modern Dubai, so that the Emirates will be the fourth country in the world to participate in missions to explore the moon for scientific purposes after the United States of America, the former Soviet Union, and China, and the first Arab country to carry out a space mission to explore the surface of the moon.