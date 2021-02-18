Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency, expressed her thanks to His Excellency Mustafa Warank, Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, for congratulating the United Arab Emirates on the success of the Hope Probe to enter its orbit around Mars and praising the mission.

This came in a tweet by Her Excellency on her account on the social networking site “Twitter” in response to the congratulations of Warank in his tweet on “Twitter”, in which he confirmed that the UAE has invested in this mission for a long time, and that every new discovery in space strengthens international cooperation to serve world peace.

Her Excellency said, “Thank you and Warrank .. We also believe that space exploration has always been a way to build bridges and enhance collective human understanding.” She expressed her hope for the success of Turkey’s mission to the moon in 2023 and confirmed that it would increase the region’s contribution in the field of space exploration.