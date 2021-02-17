Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The American Time magazine announced yesterday its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2021, which included His Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Science, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, and the leader of the scientific team of the UAE project to explore Mars «Probe of Hope».

The magazine quoted Al-Amiri as saying: “The success of (Hope Probe) was an indication of all that the UAE aspires to achieve in the next 50 years, as the state continues to diversify its economy and build on its technological prowess.”

Geoffrey Kluger, a journalist for the magazine, pointed out that Al-Amiri, the lead researcher on the project at the head of a team of 80% of women, contributed to the efforts to send a spacecraft to Mars, a remarkable achievement for more than six years.

The list included leading personalities in politics, science, health, sports, art and music, including: Sana Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan climate activist, Lena Hidalgo, an American politician, and Yvonne Aki Sawyer, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Cover titled The 100 Most Influential People

Edward Filsenthal, editor-in-chief of the Times Magazine, said: This year’s list focused on young leaders without specifying a specific age, which is an acknowledgment that ascent can begin at any age, as the youngest person on this list. This year, the list included 54 women, among them: Phoebe Bridgers, Maria Raga, Anna de Armas, Janja Garnebret, Florence Boy, Clementine Jacoby, Anya Taylor Joy, Go Ninging, Sahla Al Waili, Shera Haas, and others.