Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency, confirmed that the successful arrival of the Hope probe to this stage of its historic space mission to explore Mars is a qualitative achievement for the UAE, especially if the Hope probe can successfully enter the orbit of Mars. The UAE will be the fifth country in the history of mankind to reach the Red Planet, as the success rate of reaching the orbit of the Red Planet historically does not exceed 50%, and this type of space mission to explore planets is always fraught with risks, difficulties and challenges.

Her Excellency revealed in an interview with Al Ittihad that the control operations team and the engineering team of the probe, consisting of 16 male and female engineers, who work 24 hours a day, will communicate with the probe through the ground control room at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and the communication with the probe will be after He reached the scientific stage two to three times a week, and the duration of each time ranged from 6 to 8 hours per day, in order to send orders to the probe and its scientific apparatus, as well as to receive the scientific data that the probe collects throughout a full Martian year (687 days with the calculations of the planet Earth. ” Equipping the ground control room at the highest level to do this task through young national cadres.

Her Excellency added: The UAE Mars Exploration Project has managed to overcome many difficult challenges since it was launched as an idea in the ministerial retreat in 2014, through the design, implementation and construction of the probe, and then transferred it in light of the global outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic and the consequent measures. As a precaution, and the closure of airports and ports around the world, during the transfer of the probe from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai to the launch center on the Japanese island of Tanegashima, in a journey that took 83 hours by land, air and sea, and we are confident that the Hope Probe will continue its busy journey of overcoming difficulties and challenges and transforming the impossible To possible thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, and the arms and minds of the sons and daughters of the UAE from the young national cadres working on the project.

On the course of the probe’s work during the past period, Her Excellency explained that since the successful launch of the Hope Probe from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile on July 20 of last year, the probe has completed 3 basic stages in its historic space journey, which is the first A mission to explore the Red Planet led by an Arab country, which is the launch phase, the early operations phase and the navigation phase in space, and what remains before the probe are 3 other stages, which are entering the orbit of Mars, and moving to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage during which the probe, through its scientific apparatus, will collect and send data about The Red Planet, and each of these stages has its own risks and specific challenges that require dealing with them with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

Her Excellency indicated that the Hope Probe will provide a comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its different layers of atmosphere when it reaches the orbit of the Red Planet, and this study gives scientists a deeper insight into the past and future of planet Earth, since Mars is the planet most similar to Earth, as well as the possibilities of creating life. For humanity on the red planet and on other planets.

Her Excellency pointed out that the UAE project team is working on cooperation and coordination with the global scientific community interested in the planet Mars to try to find answers to questions that were not addressed by any of the previous space missions.

Her Excellency pointed out that the Hope probe will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, as it will be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team of the project will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time, and then share it with the community. A scientist interested in Mars science around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

Her Excellency Sarah Al-Amiri pointed out that the “Hope Probe” does not only include sending the probe to Mars, but has many scientific and educational aspects and objectives, including inspiring a new generation of scientists and researchers in the field of science and technology, in order to make a qualitative leap that contributes to building an economy based on knowledge. Inspiring students and motivating them to study space science, which is one of the strategic goals of the project. Her Excellency indicated that under the umbrella of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the ‘Generation of Hope’ initiatives aimed at developing the spirit of exploration and scientific research among youth and students, and enhancing their passion for space science and engineering and scientific research, through lectures and workshops. Work, open meetings and educational camps run by members of the “Hope Probe” team to inspire young people and urge them to interest in science and technology fields to drive innovation in the country.

Her Excellency continued: “Generation of Hope” initiatives are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to create a community culture based on scientific research and knowledge production, and to make a qualitative leap, through the project, what At the same time, it is an opportunity for the team to transfer their knowledge and experience to the next generation of the nation’s sons and daughters, and it urges them to play an active role in advancing the fields of space science and engineering.

Her Excellency indicated that the wise leadership has confirmed on more than one occasion that the “Hope Probe” is an Emirati Arab achievement, and it is a message of hope for the Arab nation. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, in conjunction with the launch of the Hope Probe last July, launched the Arab Space Excellence Program, which aims to empower and build the capabilities of Arab students interested in studying space science, and to motivate and inspire them to pay attention to this. The dynamic sector is rapidly growing.

Her Excellency added: The Hope Probe is a message of confirmation for everyone on the ability of young people to implement huge projects and important scientific leaps if there is a vision and confidence in human capabilities, capabilities and energies. From the first moment, the MISBAR team began implementing this national mission in 2014, thanks to the motivation and support they received from the wise leadership, and the team, whose average age is 27 years of young national cadres from the sons and daughters of the country, proved that they are up to the responsibility by transforming challenges into Opportunities and the impossible to possible, inspired by this culture that has turned into a daily practice in the Emirates.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri said: The UAE project to explore Mars reflects the UAE’s vision for the future, which is a future beyond oil, as it culminates in the state’s efforts to build highly efficient human resources in the field of space technology, and to develop knowledge, scientific research and space applications that benefit humanity. As human resources are the real wealth of the country, by preparing and training Emirati scientists to carry out qualitative scientific tasks in the field of space exploration, preparing and training Emirati engineers to develop systems and tools for space exploration, and preparing the necessary infrastructure for a sustainable Emirati program for outer space exploration, in addition to building partnerships in The field of space in cooperation with the competent authorities in the field of outer space exploration, and the establishment, development and improvement of engineering and scientific programs in the scientific and academic sectors.

On the participation of women, Her Excellency indicated that thanks to the unlimited support of our leadership, as well as the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, efforts to empower women in the country or rather on a project team Emirates exploring Mars, and it is characterized by the highest female participation in the world, with 34%.

International partners

On the international partners in the Hope Probe project, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri explained that from the first day of the project, the leadership’s directive was clear, which is to manufacture and develop the probe and not to buy it ready-made, and this was a new challenge, which turned into opportunities to develop the capabilities of the national cadres of the project through a program It combines the transfer of the experience gained by engineers who have worked since 2006 in developing satellites and transferring them to new Emirati researchers and engineers, so the approach to developing the probe was to build on what others reached instead of starting from scratch, and the team was able to formulate scientific goals that are unique, It will provide scientists around the world with unprecedented information about the red planet. Her Excellency added: The project team worked on designing and developing the probe with knowledge transfer partners at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Arizona State University and the University of California Berkeley. It is worth noting that the knowledge partners worked for the first time with the UAE in developing MISBAR, which strengthened the experience of the Emirati work team from being involved in all stages of project development and leading them to develop the systems in MISBAR. This is in addition to fruitful cooperation with the Aerospace Physics Laboratory team at the University of Colorado at Boulder, which is a knowledge transfer partner specializing in the development of space missions, systems engineering tools, UV spectroscopy tools and an exploration camera, as well as Arizona State University, which is a knowledge transfer partner in developing Infrared Spectrophotometer Tools, UC Berkeley Space Science Laboratory, knowledge transfer partner of the science team and UV Spectrophotometer sensor.

Fifty space

On the features of the future of the space sector in the next fifty years, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri said: Our leadership adopts a clear forward-looking vision to build a distinct and sustainable Emirati space sector that contributes to the diversification and growth of the economy, enhances Emirati competencies, and develops high scientific and technical capabilities. To achieve this, the national plan for space investment is currently being implemented, to increase the contribution of the national space sector to diversifying the country’s economy, stimulate cooperation and partnerships between relevant institutions in the government, private, research and academic sectors, as well as encourage internal and external investment in the space industry, and attract international space companies to take The state is the regional and global headquarters for its activities.

Her Excellency indicated that a law was also issued to regulate the activities of the space sector, and it includes a wide range of potential space activities, including manned space flights to extract minerals from outside the planet, and creates an environment that encourages investment in space. The National Space Sector Law contributes to organizing space activities in a way that ensures the development of a prosperous and safe sector in the country that translates the vision of the wise leadership for the next 50 years.