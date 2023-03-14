Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, confirmed that the Emirati Child Day is an occasion through which we celebrate an extended journey in the field of childcare and empowerment of UAE generations, and the culmination of its continuous approach to supporting children and investing in them as the true wealth. .

she said; “We continue our efforts in the education sector to provide all aspects of support and care necessary for the generations of the Emirates, following the approach of our founding fathers and the wise leadership that harnessed all capabilities for their future, explaining that the UAE has bet since its founding on the human being and invested in him as a hub for achieving comprehensive development and the basis from which to achieve its achievements in various fields.”

She added: “We celebrate Emirati Children’s Day this year under the slogan ‘The child’s right to a safe and sustainable environment’, which prompts us to redouble our efforts to achieve more leadership in the field of childcare and to prepare them cognitively, skillfully, psychologically and physically to continue the march of excellence in the Emirates.”

On this occasion, Al Amiri praised the efforts and follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, for the support she provided during the past years, which had a great impact in advancing the field of childhood care and consolidating A global Emirati model in this field.