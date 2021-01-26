The Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, stated that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is laying down a strategic vision to advance strategic industrial sectors and build work systems that contribute to achieving industrial development, and through which it achieves the vision of the leadership in empowering the state Achieving global leadership in the industrial field and enhancing its competitiveness, saying: “The qualified youth equipped with knowledge and ability to employ the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be the nucleus for forming work systems for the next generation of industry.”

Al-Amiri, accompanied by the Minister of State and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, during her visit to the university’s departments and facilities, the day before yesterday, was briefed on the research, development and innovation programs adopted by the university in accordance with the highest standards to qualify students.

She also reviewed the projects launched by the university, which constitute one of the main tributaries to stimulate innovation and the optimal application of advanced technologies, in a way that contributes to providing future visions to support development processes in industrial sectors and the transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

The tour included a number of the university’s main facilities, where during her visit to the laboratories of the College of Engineering, she learned about the fields that these laboratories provide for students and researchers, in a way that contributes to providing optimal solutions to the challenges facing the various industries and in various fields.

During the visit of the National Center for Space Science and Technology, I listened to an explanation about the center’s provision of innovative solutions that contribute to the optimal employment of technology to serve all sectors, and was briefed at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences on the mechanisms used to encourage multidisciplinary research projects, in a way that enables students to actively contribute to shaping the future of the sector Health, and the employment of technologies in the development of medical industries.

Al Amiri said that the UAE University is launching initiatives that stimulate the adoption of the best scientific methods in research, development, innovation and qualification of students, and enable them to use advanced technology, and it will, with other academic institutions, be one of the pillars to provide the industrial sector with the minds and experiences capable of promoting the UAE’s transformation towards an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

For his part, Nusseibeh affirmed that the UAE University is working in parallel with the state’s centenary vision and preparing for the next 50 years, to be the research and innovation engine in the region by adopting the artificial intelligence approach and the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution, to achieve sustainable benefits in the technological and industrial field, and is also open to its relations with various International scientific and academic institutions, facilitating scientific and research investment in their scientific research centers and pioneering and huge projects, and maintaining bridges of cooperation with governmental and industrial institutions, scientific institutes and global research centers, all of this effectively contributed to achieving an important and effective footprint in the field of using soft power.

He added that the university has undertaken the establishment of global projects, such as District 4.0 (District 4.0), the National Center for Space Science and Technology, the Emirates University of Science and Innovation Park, and many research centers, all of which have created a new method of education, knowledge and innovation, which will be a useful station for students first, and strategic partners. Who will benefit from the experts behind these mega projects.

Community challenges

The United Arab Emirates University is the first comprehensive national university working to provide research solutions to the challenges facing the local, regional and international community, as part of its endeavor to achieve an international research position with its partners in the industrial sector.

The university has established a number of research centers of strategic importance for the country and the region, and academic programs are designed in partnership with employers, to ensure the employment of the largest segment of university graduates.

