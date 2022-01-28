Inside the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations there are many characters. Not only those who come from Naruto but also the new generation that are their descendants.

Among them stands out in particular saradathe daughter of Sasuke Uchiha Y Sakura Haruno. this young kunoichi It has similar elements to its parents. Although much of his physical appearance is reminiscent of SasukeLike the color of your hair and eyes.

Sarada always stands out in the Boruto series

However, her figure is very reminiscent of that of sakura when I was the same age. Something that stands out sarada It’s because of his personality. She was a bit cold and distant like her father when she was younger.

But over time she changed, showing traits closer to her mother in her personality. Especially when she gets mad at her, as she has a scary aura around her. She also displays a strong temper and loses patience.

sarada also stands out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for his courage and way of behaving, as well as for his fighting skills. He seems to be stronger than his father when he was the same age.

He also increasingly controls his Sharingan, which gives you a great advantage in battles. She by her own account has polished her techniques and shown that she is a worthy daughter of her parents. That has increased her popularity in the series.

This cosplay respects the details of the character

That is why it is not surprising that sarada be a source of inspiration for many fan artAnd of course, cosplay. Like the one we share with you now. It is a contribution from cosplayer russian azula100.

It can be seen that he studied this character very well. His outfit is very similar to the one he appears in the manga and anime. His hairstyle is also according to this kunoichi and they could not miss the red-framed glasses, as well as other accessories that complement this cosplay.

Something that also helps this interpretation of sarada from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the setting. It gives the impression that she is stalking an enemy, and is ready to fall on him at any moment.

The fact that the photo was taken in nature fits the idea of ​​the Hidden Leaf Village which is where he lives with his parents. In short it is a cosplay of quality that is well set and stands out a lot.

