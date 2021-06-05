Pablo Sarabia ha captivated Luis Enrique in five working days. The Paris Saint Germain striker was the great surprise from the list of summoned and it can be the big covered for the European Championship based on how events are developing.

Luis Enrique He had told in the previous one that Sarabia was the most positive note of the first days of work of the group in the concentration of Las Rozas. The Madrilenian was the starter and one of the most prominent against Portugal. Questioned by him, Luis Enrique highlighted him bluntly: “I have fully convinced. We already knew about his level. In this context and with the defensive demands he has here, which is very high, for me has been very attentive. He really wants to join the National Team “.

The coach listed the positive points from Sarabia against Portugal: “We have contributed many things, He has the last pass, goal … He has had a chance, he also dominates the right, but he has not had any luck. There are more players in your position and you will have to fight a lot to be a starter, yes, and I like that a lot ”.

Sarabia is not afraid of competition. In fact, it may be one of the reasons for his call, because the former Sevilla and Getafe player who was trained in the Madrid quarry, has got to play minutes Y score goals in a team that has forwards as such Neymar, Mbappé, Di María or Icardi.

Precisely about this huge competition at PSG they asked him a few days ago when I interviewed him in The country. “Is he a forward in the world who has the most competition to enjoy minutes?” Was the question. And Sarabia responded like this: “It is complicated, but also good because of the competition, we have a great team. I went to Paris and the first year was very good, I contributed goals [14] and assists [8], knowing that it is difficult for any attacking player to have minutes, and I had them. This year has been more difficult by three injuries I had and because of the Covid, that I did not have a good time because it affected my ability to work, but in the end I had minutes and I scored goals [seis, y cuatro asistencias]”.

These data they did not go unnoticed for Luis Enrique and his work team who were about to call him a couple of times but they didn’t because he was injured, as explained by the coach on the day he offered the squad list: “It may be surprise even for him. We wanted to summon him at two previous occasions, but he was injured. He is in one of the best teams in the world, he has fierce competition Y Do not play everything what we would like. It can contribute arrival, goal, last pass, defensive work, it goes on the outside and inside ”.

Pablo Sarabia he is a Federation man because he has been international in all categories of the national team. And has been European U19 and U21 champion with Spain, Sarabia did not attend an appointment with Spain since November 2019 and his call for the Eurocup has been one of the great news on the Luis Enrique’s list, that he is more and more happy to have called you.

What most liked to Luis Enrique de Sarabia, in addition to its conditions and quality that I already knew, is its involvement with the National Team (Pablo is a fan of La Roja) and how he has assimilated the concepts of your system. They have had conversations these days and the coach has realized everything he can add to the team. Against Portugal he only lacked the goal. Like the whole team. Will come, And maybe with Sarabia of holder.