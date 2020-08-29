Famous TV actor Ramesh Kumar has been found to be Corona positive. According to the news, Rajesh did not see any symptoms of corona virus but he was constantly feeling tired, due to which he got coronatest and his test turned out to be positive. Let us tell you that Rajesh Kumar has robbed a lot of accolades by working in the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ TV serial.

Rajesh Kumar suspects that he may have hit Corona during Ganesh Chaturthi shopping. He himself has given information about his corona positive to the fans through social media. He wrote on his Instagram account, ‘I want to tell my fans that I am Corona positive and currently quarantine at home. I’m taking care of myself I want to thank you for your love. I will meet you soon at the ‘Excuse Madam’ show of most star India. Love You.’

Let me tell you that very soon Rajesh Kumar is going to be seen in the show ‘Excuse Madam’. This show is a sequel to the popular TV serial I Came in Madam. Rajesh has started shooting for it a few days ago. Now he will start shooting again after recovering.