SER network journalist Sara Vítores, coordinator of the magazine of the program ‘Today for Today’, She has passed away at the age of 52. Born in Ávila, she graduated in journalism from the Pontifical University of Salamanca and began working at Radio 3, part of Radio Nacional de España (RNE). In 2006, she joined SER on Radio Madrid. During her career at this channel, she was part of the teams of Let’s live, it’s only two days and Hour 25 until 2019, when he took over the coordination of the magazine of Today for Today. Its director and presenter, Àngels Barceló, said goodbye to Vítores emotionally on air this Tuesday: “To say colleague seems too little to me. Sara was dear, a very good friend. And I have spent a good part of my radio journey with her.”

Vítores was diagnosed two years ago with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the bile ducts. She also helped create the Association of Biliary Tract Tumors (ATUVIBI). “Optimistic, caring and attentive to detail,” her colleagues have remembered her. Today for Today on the programme’s Twitter account. “Sara was a person full of joy that she spread to her friends and colleagues. And that is how we will remember her.” Her colleagues at SER have also remembered her passion for words. “She chose them with care to communicate with the listener, to tell, entertain, inform and make them imagine.” During her remembrance of Vítores, Àngels Barceló highlighted: “We don’t really know people when they come into our lives, but when they say goodbye. And she did it by caring, smiling, enjoying and doing something she loved, which was singing. Until the very last moment.”

Vítores’ colleagues at SER have recalled that “it was the glue that made all the daily feats of the program possible” Let’s live, because we only have two days. “And she did it very far from the self. Because if she was anything, she was always an incorruptible militant of the “we.” They also highlighted that “she gave shape to words, sweet or harsh, and brought us closer to current events and life —especially life— in Hour 25″. And his passion for etymology left its mark in front of the microphone until the end of his career in Today for Today. “Some of the words Sara chose said a lot about her: hug, affection, reunion or party.”