After an incorrect maneuver a man chased her, hitting the car ferociously, to the point of breaking the glass

Editorial board

Sara Veneruccia skating champion from Rimini, said on social media that she had experienced a truly nightmare Halloween due to a motorist who savagely attacked her while she was in the car with her 9-month-old daughter.

Sara Venerucci attacked in the car — The 33-year-old mother of two little girls told in detail what happened on the afternoon of October 31st when, around 3.45pm, after an imprudent manoeuvre, she found herself overwhelmed by the fury of a middle-aged man. Sara Venerucci he admitted that he was reckless in looking at his crying daughter, ending up in the oncoming lane. “The white Opel that was coming from the opposite side had to swerve to avoid catching me. My fault of course. Very justified horn.” The girl thought she would end up there, with a honking and some insults. Instead “inside the Opel there was a middle-aged man of small stature who nailed it, he chased me and blocked the road. At that point he thought it best to get out to come and beat me”. See also The daughter of a renowned former Barcelona player dies

pursuit and assault — The story of Sara Venerucci it continues and becomes more and more frightening due to the unjustified fury of a man who could have easily continued on his way, going where he was headed with his car. Venerucci continues the story of her bad encounter by saying that, after being blocked and seeing the man approaching, “taken by fear and having a 9-month-old baby with me, I managed to pass to his right to escape, but he was on foot he had time to reach me to kick and smash my back door, breaking the glass into a thousand pieces on the seat where his other daughter normally sits, who luckily was still in nursery school.” The champion explained that out of fear she didn’t take the car’s license plate and that she wouldn’t recognize it by reselling it, “but I sincerely hope that there are cameras on the road because in addition to the enormous damage to my car, last night I had nightmares and I trembled until the evening. Someone saw but no one stopped and I don’t know who to ask for testimony. I only hope for the work of those who are competent.” See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "On the last lap I didn't feel like risking"

Who is skater Sara Venerucci — Sara Venerucci was world roller skating champion from 2010 to 2012. In 2021 she was fully acquitted for not having committed the crime, on the charge of having used amphetamines in 2014. The prosecutor’s office claimed that the girl had taken drugs to lose weight and obtain better performance, prescribed by a nutritionist, who was also acquitted. Through her social complaint, Venerucci, as well as letting off steam after the fear he experienced, wanted to warn about the people you may meet in the car and the need to always pay attention while driving.