Model, presenter and a complete celebrity. She is remembered for having been one of the winners of the Nuestra Tele program Protagonistas, Sara Uribe She is one of the most relevant women in Colombian entertainment.

Her talent has led her to cultivate great successes on a professional and personal level; However, her relationship with Fredy Guarina soccer player who played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the Colombian National Team, has also placed her in the spotlight on different occasions.

The couple was together from then until early 2020, when they decided to announce their separation. Although not many details were given at the time, over the years the two have talked about their personal evolution and how they now lead their love life.

Sara was clear and specific about Guarín

Sara is very active on her social networks and constantly posts photos of herself with her son Jacobo.

Well, the model is usually consulted by followers about her relationship with the child's father, the soccer player Guarín.

This time, a user's question was specific, about why Guarín never appears with his son in his publications and what if they did not share together.

Sara's response was forceful: “Because it's my Instagram, not anyone else's”she said, putting an end to the concern and making it clear that she is not interested in having her son Jacobo's father appear in her publications.

