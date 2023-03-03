The talented midfielder Fredy Guarin It is still news in the country. To his regret, it is not because of the extensive football career he had, but because of his life off the pitch.

For a couple of years, the former player of the Colombian National Team has dedicated his time to personal recovery, after experiencing really difficult times. And in the midst of this situation, he has gained a lot of echo from his sentimental side.

Today, Guarín maintains a relationship with the veterinarian Pauleth Pastrana. Even so, in the entertainment press, he continues to fumble the separation of her from the model sarah uribewhich occurred in 2010.

In fact, due to Uribe’s recent explosive statements, the issue returned to the public arena. And in that wave The paisa model took the opportunity to take another step in her process. One, in her words, “too radical”.

Sara Uribe ‘deletes’ Guarín

Through his Instagram account, Sara Uribe said that she made “too radical a change” in her life.

Then, as he showed, he appeared in an aesthetic center commenting that he is removing two tattoos. The most striking thing is that in the video that she shared a design appears that at the time was seen as an emotional show of support for Fredy Guarín in his hardest moment: the head of a tiger.

“Very beautiful Sara supporting Fredy” and “When you really love a man, the father of your children is supported in any circumstance”, were one of the recurring comments when the design was known. That drawing was very similar to one that Guarín keeps on his back.

Now, according to Uribe, he is being deleted because “he no longer identifies himself.”

“Sara erases Guarín”is read today in networks.

