Freddy Guarinthe footballer with a past in the Colombian National Team and in Millonarios, and other clubs, has come out ahead after recent difficult years due to non-sports problems.
The talented former midfielder has spent recent time working on his personal growth and strengthening his businesses outside of football, and little is known about his day-to-day life and his relationship with his son, Jacobo.
The youngest continues to grow and spends time with his mother, Sara Uribe, who dedicated a post on social networks telling how she faces her role as a mother and how Jacobo spends her days.
Sara Uribe’s message
Sara published a compilation video of Jacobo’s visit to the family home in coveredin the department of Antioquia, where the minor spent a vacation season.
“I am doing the best I can with and for my child. Jaco is a happy child, to whom I try to give the best quality of life possible. And when I talk about quality of life I am not referring to the economic, but to the experiences that I can offer him so that he likes the memories of him,” says Sara in an extensive message.
“I like that it connects with the earth and disconnects from electronics. At home he has little access to technology, he only watches television at times. I am interested in him learning from what is real, what he has and what is a reality, that he can see the trees, the sky, that he rides a mule, that he can swing on a handmade swing and that he goes into the coffee plantations because there is his essence,” he added.
“This week when he had a break, I had to work too much and I didn’t want to leave him locked up in the apartment. I took him to the farm, I went back, I came to Cartagena for two days (finishing my work) and today we met We meet again: he having had a delicious time and I, recharged because intense days are coming together, work and a lot of love,” she concluded in her message.
