The rebirth after the dark years. Sara Tommasi talks about her new life in Luca Casadei’s podcast “One more time”, retracing the most significant stages of her career in the entertainment world. Starting from her meeting with Lele Mora, who opened the TV doors wide for her at a very young age: “I was scared because I feared comparisons with the others, I didn’t feel beautiful enough. I told him that I was a fan of Simona Ventura and he offered me the audition as a coupon for “Quelli che il calcio”. It was the turning point.”

In 2003, after the experience atQuelli che il calcio, she was invited by Simona Ventura to participate in the Island of the famous, but before leaving, at the suggestion of Lele Mora, she decided to create a calendar: “Lele’s maxi advertising operation it went great. My parents didn’t want to, but Canalis had done it, Bellucci had done it, Santarelli had done it, so I launched myself with the goal of getting to the big screen”. After the Island of the famous there is the peak of popularity and earnings. “Everything was going well, but in 2008 Lele finds herself having to deal with personal problems and all her artists are affected by it, myself included. I follow the path of cinema and then comes Mi fido di te, a Rai television program with Fabrizio Frizzi. I was happy, but I missed Lele Mora and the star system”.

However, with success came the first troubles, caused in part also by bipolarity: “At first I didn’t accept the treatments. The problem when you’re bipolar is that other people tell you, but you don’t understand it: either you’re very euphoric or you’re very depressed, so you go from suicidal tendencies to doing exaggerated and bizarre things.

The darkest moment coincides with the release of her hard video, a film that Sara Tommasi claims she was forced to shoot by some people who promised to help her: “They threaten me with death (with acid), forcing me to tell soon I would have thrown myself into hardcore cinema. I get scared and I accept: they drug me, I do an interview with Le Iene and immediately after I shoot the first hard scene, the set was already ready. They make me do a lot of cocaine and drink, I felt my heart pounding. They let me go, I run to my lawyer and report them”.

At that point her mother intervenes and forces her to a long hospitalization in a specialist clinic in Rome: “In the hospital I felt like a failure, I had ruined my image, I wanted to go back to Sara as before. Nobody understood me, I was subjugated”. In 2020 the meeting with Antonio Orso, manager of the entertainment world and now her husband, married a year later.

“I work at the Hard Rock Cafe in Sharm el-Sheikh, where I do my evenings. I feel like a diva again and dream of a film about my life, as a warning to all the girls who want to become famous”. In conclusion, the former showgirl says: “The disease will be with me for life, but now there is my husband, my guardian angel”.