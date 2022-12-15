Sara Tommasi, all defendants acquitted: “There was no sexual violence”

A harsh sentence, at least for Sara Tommasi. After a process that lasted nine years, in fact, yesterday afternoon, December 14, she arrived the absolution for all defendants from the charges brought from sexual assault. In 2012, in fact, the showgirl was convinced by her former manager Federico De Vincenzo to participate in a photographic set in Buccino for a charity calendar, and she complained that she was drugged and raped in her hotel room by five men. Tommasi also said that she was filmed on video.

But the Court of Salerno has turned the tables. Acquit the former managerfor which the prosecutor had requested five years and four months, The actors Fausto Zulli and Pino Igli Papali, e director Max Bellocchio (for whom the acquittal had already been requested by the prosecutor); the manufacturer was also investigated Giuseppe Matera, who was sentenced with an alternative rite. Sara’s mother testified in the courtroom in Salerno during the trial, underlining that she had asked the former manager not to take her daughter to Buccino because of the mental problems that had been diagnosed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

