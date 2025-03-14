Sara, a 21 -year -old girl, has become the last viral phenomenon of our country for the letter she has sent to the director of The countrywhere he exposes how Life is increasingly complicated for young people.

Currently, Sara studies the degree in advertising and public relations and is a diploma in film and television interpretation. And, although he currently works as an event hostess, he has also been a saleswoman to be able to Cost a life in Madrid.

In his letter, Sara pointed out that young people, for the simple fact of being, seem to have no right to complain about anything. In addition, the letter, recounted the complicated economic and labor situation and difficulty finding love in a world invaded by social networks.

This Friday, the young woman has visited the set of Public mirror And, from there, he pointed out that the previous generations were not allowed to complain and, in case of doing so, expressing emotions was not well seen: “Now we are a generation in which we have discovered that Our emotions are important and you have to validate them“

In addition, Sara has compared her life with that of her parents, which has made clear the existence of two completely different realities: “My mother, with 29 years, already had children and a house. I see that much further”. In the same way, the young woman has added

Finally, regarding the difficulty of meeting other people and having a partner, Sara has been overwhelming: “Today you don’t know people as they knew before and still click You have 30 more people. They are very tasteless relationships and people do not bother to meet people really. It is like a Fast food of love“

“It is not something only of the people of my age, but There are people of all ages with the same problems And the same feelings. Above, as you get older, other feelings such as frustration, failure … “are added, the young woman said.





Finally, Sara has confessed what made her write the letter to the aforementioned medium: “I have the routine of writing every night. That day I had a conversation with a group of people and had told them how I feel and told me ‘but if you are young and beautiful, what are you going to complain about?’ I took a anger and started thinking In my friends, in the people I know, the things I hear in my day to day … I discovered that I could send that somewhere. It arose from a anger. Many people have told me that I have put in words how they feel“