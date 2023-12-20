Ms. Steinhardt, you are not only a local politician, but also a teacher. What grade do you give Frankfurt's education policy?

Five minus. As a teacher, you don't like giving such bad grades, especially when a student is trying hard. But that's the problem: you get the feeling that the city of Frankfurt isn't making enough of an effort. School construction is progressing too slowly. The wrong priorities are also set. A lot remains to be done, which is of course also due to the lack of staff in the offices. But you have to prioritize: We are now giving everyone the last year of crèche, but money for new schools is not there or is not being provided.

In the past few months it has happened several times that school buildings had to be partially closed because the ceilings were no longer load-bearing. In almost every district there is criticism of the structural condition of the schools. The city is pushing ahead with a wave of renovations. How did the city get into this situation?

Apparently the building structure has not been systematically examined in detail in recent years. The question is: How can I maintain the schools so well that they don't get to the point where they can hardly be renovated? Now the city is trying the fire extinguishing method: only doing what is necessary. To be honest, I don't understand why people act so carelessly. Schools just want to have normal rooms in which you can teach. My old school didn't have a cafeteria for three years after water damage. The students couldn't buy anything in the all-day school system.



CDU education politician Sara Steinhardt teaches English, French, Spanish, politics and economics at the Römerhof high school. She is also involved in local politics and has been a member of the city council for the CDU parliamentary group since 2021. She heads its main and finance committee, is a member of the committee for school construction and education and is the education policy spokeswoman for her group.

Image: Lando Hass



Do you have any ideas about how the situation could be quickly improved?

One approach is to outsource the construction tasks. Actually, we still have to build 26 schools. Why don't you outsource this and have it developed serially and in parallel? The biggest problem is finding proper space for it. Nobody can conjure that up, I admit that too. But once you have the land, you just have to start building more quickly. It takes eight to ten years for a school to be built. That can't actually be the case. Why are private investors and other countries getting this done faster?







What else would you change?

We need more detailed data analysis on the state of schools. We have been waiting for months for the announced school building offensive to begin. How can it be that an office needs over a year to figure out which measures are a priority? In my opinion, such processes can be accelerated with artificial intelligence and computer-aided systems.

The city is increasingly renting empty office buildings to accommodate schools there. Isn't this an example of the education department being creative and breaking new ground to quickly find a solution?

Yes and no. I actually think that's good. It's been an issue for a long time to see which office buildings can be repurposed, but then it has to be right. This is also good for a high school, because it needs a lot of specialist rooms and is not dependent on a classroom that you can identify with, like a fifth grade. However, I find it difficult to accommodate two huge schools in the Neue Börse. The property is very, very expensive and, in our opinion, not suitable for building a school. There are other properties available, for example the Fiat site on Mainzer Landstrasse and an area on Ben-Gurion-Ring. It is not the ultimate wisdom to rent office buildings. No matter what price.