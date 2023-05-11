Sara Simeoni and that precious fake gold medal. Here is the truth

Sara Simeoniafter the theft suffered in his house of Verona last Saturday, he decided to appeal to the thieves: “You took away a piece of my my personal story: give me back at least that medal. You won’t be able to do anything about it, you won’t get any profit from it. For me instead it has great significance”. The former high jump champion vents after the unpleasant episode in which she was the protagonist. And she reveals to Tg1: “They took me away many memories and I would like at least to get this medal back, it’s not even gold“. In fact – Corriere della Sera tells – the “gold medals” were made of the most precious metal only until 1912, from then on, on indications from the International Olympic Committee, they were produced with at least the 92.5% silver and a minimal amount of gold, equal to just 6 grams. The Moscow medal, however, is the object that embodies Simeoni’s story. Who does not hide and says: “The world fell on me“.

The former Olympic champion – continues the Corriere – was away from home when the thieves came in. In Veneto there was no one left, not even the son Robert. Upon returning to Rivolithe discovery of the theft. The thieves took away several valuables but also trophies and cups. The silver medals that Simeoni won at the Montreal ’76 Games and those of Los Angeles ’84 were saved, found under the bed, unthreaded from their lanyard. But of the gold of Moscow only there is left cable tie. “A medal like that means years of training, of sacrifices And waivers, of choices – says Simeoni -. It’s not easy to win the Olympics. It is the symbol of many expectations, it means everything. I never imagined of having to part with it“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

