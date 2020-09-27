In the drugs case, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. During this, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor confessed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs. Now the statement of the late actor’s friend Yuvraj has come. He has slammed Sara and Shraddha in their conversation with Times Now.

Yuvraj says that these two are now saying for Sushant that yes he used to take drugs. Did they both do nothing wrong? The way these two are putting things on Sushant, is the joke going on here? When Yuvraj was asked why both of them would do this, in response, he said that they both know the seriousness of the NDPS Act, therefore.

Earlier in an interview, Yuvraj said, “The late actor had injuries on his body and is not a suicide”. According to the India Today report, Sara told NCB that she had come to close with Sushant while shooting for the film ‘Kedarnath’. Sara also confessed that she used to go to parties at Sushant’s farmhouse. However, she did not take drugs. According to a Times Now report, Sara confessed that she also went on a Thailand trip with Sushant.