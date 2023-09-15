Sara Shaimi and Sonny Di Meo, a couple born in Men and Women, find happiness again after a difficult crisis and become parents for the first time

Splendid news has recently arrived and concerns the couple formed by Sara Shaimi and Sonny Di Meo. The former tronista of Men and Women and her husband, recently married after a difficult crisis that had put their relationship at risk, have in fact welcomed their first baby together in their arms. It’s a little girl, whose name is Nora Belle.

It was one of the couples born within the Mediaset studios and in particular in that of Men and women more chatter of late. Today, finally, the greatest joy of their lives arrived, that of the birth of their first child together. On the contrary, Daughtersince it’s a girl.

We’re talking about Sara Shaimi and Sonny Di Meowho just yesterday became parents for the first time.

The announcement of the birth of the little girl, for which the beautiful and very particular of Nora Bellearrived as often happens in these cases via social media, on Instagram to be precise.

“Before, it was impossible to even imagine. How Much Love You Are, Nora Belle“: these are the words written by the former tronista to accompany the post in which some appear photo of her and Sonny, holding their newborn baby.

Sara Shaimi and Sonny Di Meo reborn after the hard crisis

The love that today binds Sara Shaimi and Sonny wavered quite a bit a few months ago, when she received some rumors of Sonny’s alleged betrayal with Aurora Colombo.

At the beginning of the year, then, with a long post, Sara explained that the crisis, after a long and heartfelt clarification, was over and that she and Sonny were ready to leave together.

After a difficult period, which led us to divide our paths, the love, which has never been lacking between us, did not allow us to remain separated.

Then, in a few months and in rapid sequence, they arrived there domestic partnershipThe marriage and today the joy of the first baby together, sealing what everyone hopes will be a happy family forever.

