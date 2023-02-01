Sara Pedri, closed the investigation after a year and a half: the former head of gynecology and the deputy suspected of ill-treatment

After a year and a half, the investigations into the disappearance of Sara Pedri and the alleged ill-treatment in the gynecology department of the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento were closed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, there are 21 offended parties, including Pedri herself. All traces of the young gynecologist went missing on March 4, 2021, shortly after sending a letter of resignation to the health company. She was 32 years old at the time.

Under indictment are the former chief physician Saverio Tateo and his deputy, Liliana Mereu, under investigation for ill-treatment against professionals in the department. For each alleged victim, the public prosecutor’s office contested seven or eight episodes characterized by offenses, intimidation and “inquisitorial” and denigratory attitudes, according to reports from Il Corriere di Bologna.

One of the gynecologists heard by the investigating judge during the probationary incident spoke of “public humiliation” during the meetings, in which “every time” a different person was targeted, “for no reason”. In one of the cases examined, a gynecologist was hit in the hand during an operation, while in others there is talk of screams in the operating room and repeated humiliations.

Following the investigation, Tateo was fired while his deputy Mereu went to work in Calabria. The former chief physician, who filed a lawsuit against his dismissal, defended himself against the accusations by claiming he is not “the monster that everyone describes”.

The defendants will now have 20 days to present their counter-arguments or ask for a new questioning. Subsequently, the prosecutor’s office will decide whether to request the indictment of the two suspects.