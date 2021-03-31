The Mexican show is once again in mourning. Mexican actress Sara monar, who participated in renowned productions such as La rosa de Guadalupe and Como dice el saying, died of the COVID-19. This was announced by the artist’s daughter through her official Facebook account.

“On behalf of my family I want to thank all those who were aware of my mother’s health. He has just transcended to eternal health, to reunite with his beloved son and loved ones. Thank you, thank you, thank you ”, were the emotional words of Ivette Picazo, who a few days ago reported that her mother had entered intensive care for the disease.

Hours later, the National Association of Interpreters of Mexico (ANDI) announced through his official Twitter account the death of the renowned actress from Televisa by COVID-19. “@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Sara monar, remembered for her work in the television melodramas Corazón que miente, Mujeres infieles and María Isabel, ”the statement said.

ANDI mourns the passing of Sara Monar.

In its statement, the Mexican organization took the opportunity to send a heartfelt message of consolation to the artist’s family for the difficult time they have had to live. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the letter said.

Throughout its entire trajectory, Sara monar participated in successful television productions in Mexico, including: La malquerida, La Fuerza del Destino, Alborada, María Belén, María Isabel, Mujeres infieles, The rose of Guadalupe and A face in my past.

