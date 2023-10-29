Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 16:53

Gospel singer Sara Mariano, 35 years old, was found dead on the afternoon of last Friday, 27th, in the city of Dias D’Ávila, a municipality in Bahia located about 60 kilometers from Salvador. The victim’s husband, Ederlan Mariano, confessed to the crime and was arrested, according to the State Civil Police. The suspect’s defense could not be reached by the report to comment on the case.

Sara had been missing since last Tuesday, the 24th, when she left her home for a religious event. The husband even published information on social media about his wife’s disappearance, asking his followers for help with information and prayers so that his wife would be found.

On Friday, Sara’s body was found charred on a road in Dias D’Ávila. Ederlan Mariano identified the woman through a ring. However, investigations already pointed to him as the main suspect in the crime. On Friday, he was ordered and served in prison and then confessed to the murder. The motivation for the murder is still being investigated.

“The 25th Territorial Police Station (DT/Dias D’Ávila) arrested the suspect in the death of Sara de Freitas Sousa Mariano, aged 35, on Friday night (27). The victim’s husband was arrested and served, after the investigation identified him as the perpetrator of the crime,” the Civil Police said in a statement. “The man underwent physical injury examinations and is at the disposal of the Judiciary.”

Ederlan Mariano introduces himself as manager of TV Shalom, a television channel focused on evangelical content, which was also managed by Sara. The singer showed popularity and prestige on social media, with more than 100 thousand followers. The artist leaves behind a daughter, the result of her relationship with Ederlan.