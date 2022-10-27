Even if for a short-term period, Sara Manfuso was an official competitor of the Big Brother Vip. A few hours after Marco Bellavia’s abandonment, the well-known activist had also decided to cross the red door and never come back. On the occasion of an interview with “Diva e Donna”, the former gieffina wanted to tell the whole truth. Let’s find out her statements together.

Without a shadow of a doubt Sara Manfuso was one of the competitors more talked about the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. Despite her short stay in the most spied on house in Italy, the former gieffina was able to talk about herself, especially after theabandonment from the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

When she was welcomed by Alfonso Signorini in the study of GFVipthe woman brought out the theme of sexual violence throwing heavy allegations against Giovanni Ciacci and the conductor himself. In light of this, the latter didn’t think twice about kicking her out of the studio.

A few weeks afterepisodeManfuso had the opportunity to tell his story truth through an iinterview issued to “Diva e Donna”:

When, after leaving the house, I went to the studio I was not allowed to explain the reason for my gesture. I wanted to explain how much the case of bullying against Marco Bellavia and the “accident” with Giovanni Ciacci have me wound . However, as soon as I started talking, I was told that I could find better excuses. I wanted to tell why a little one accident Ciacci who inadvertently touches my butt, had unleashed so much in me ache .

According to her statements, the activist has decided to leave the game, not only for the consequences that the case of Marco Bellavia has had on her but also for the treatment received from Sonia Bruganelli. These were his words: