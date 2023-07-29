She misses Iran, but she feels very loved in Spain. Having overcome the changes in her life and the professional break caused by her political rebellion and motherhood, Sara Khadem, 26, ranked 15th in the world, is Spanish by decision of the last Council of Ministers and will compete from Wednesday in the World Cup in Baku (Azerbaijan) seven months after playing without a veil in the Rapid World Cup in Almaty (Kazakhstan). EL PAÍS accompanied her during the past weekend in Alcubierre (Huesca).

President Pedro Sánchez offered to help her in whatever she might need after receiving her at La Moncloa in February, which has facilitated the change of nationality by the fastest way, called “natural letter”, which is applied if there are “exceptional circumstances ”, as explained in the Royal Decree of last Tuesday, signed by King Felipe VI and the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop. Khadem (she is pronounced Jadem) simultaneously retains Iranian nationality, but she will now play under the Spanish flag; Her husband, Ardeshir Ahmadi, a film director, and their son, Sam (one year old), may be Spanish in 2024 if they request it.

The “exceptional circumstances” are, in this case, politically motivated persecution. The Government of Kazakhstan protected her with bodyguards 24 hours a day, for fear of a kidnapping, since she began to play without a veil in the World Rapid Championships in Almaty last Christmas, in solidarity with the thousands of Iranians who protested in the streets after the death in Mahsa Amini police station, arrested and tortured for not wearing a veil properly. Khadem and her family live in a place in the province of Malaga where EL PAÍS SEMANAL interviewed her exclusively at the beginning of the year. They fear the infiltrators of the secret services or those addicted to the Government that may exist among the Iranian community residing in Spain. The same day she was received at La Moncloa, the Tehran government issued a search and arrest warrant against her. The Civil Guard took special protection measures during her visit to Alcubierre, from Friday to Monday.

Khadem agreed to be the special guest at the annual tournament in that town of 400 people because it is the only town in the world where half a dozen world champions and other great figures have passed through of chess since 2007. Upon arrival, after getting out of the car, she was entertained by the new mayor, Pedro Suñen (PP), who is committed to maintaining the tournament (created by the PSOE corporation), observed the extreme tranquility of the central square de Alcubierre and admired its Mudejar tower. Then, when they opened the door to the game room for her, she was impressed: “Suddenly, after such a placid atmosphere on the street, I find myself with 112 players in a crowded room, with a great mix of children and adults. It reminded me of the open tournaments that I miss and haven’t played in a while because now I usually stick to the pros. And seeing that in such a small town is even more impactful, ”she explained in English, although she is already beginning to understand Spanish and she has been committed to studying it since September.

In her conversations with local journalists, she insisted on one idea: She made one idea very clear to the journalists: “I don’t consider myself a hero. It would be immoral for him to do so if we take into account the thousands of Iranians who are risking their lives every day in Iran, even while in jail; they and they are the true heroes. I decided to play without the veil because otherwise it would have implicitly supported my government, which was doing terrible things. To be consistent with myself, I had no choice. It is true that I am paying a painful price for it, but much less than those who suffer in Iran every day.

Khadem is not very optimistic about his chances of success in the World Cup, because he has not yet recovered his normal training and competition rhythm: “But I have already hired someone to help me take care of Sam, and that It makes my dedication to chess much easier”. From Wednesday they will meet in the second round, to two games and eventual rapid tiebreaker, to the winner of the duel between the Filipina Frayna and the Indonesian Aulia. There is no doubt about her enormous talent because, among other successes, she was world champion under 12 and under 16. The key now is that her political pronouncement does not prevent her sporting progression.

