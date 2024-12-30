The young amazon Sara Horcajada He achieved two victories riding Lorea and Hades on the sixth day of the season, the last of the year, in the Great Hippodrome of Andalusia Javier Piñar Hafnerby Dos Hermanas, with the collaboration of the Seville Provincial Council and the sponsorship of the Large Cities Tourism Plan. Furthermore, the Argentine coach Oscar Anaya He achieved his ninety-second victory of 2024, breaking the historical record in our country for trainers for the third year. Quite a feat.

The day opened on Popular University of Dos Hermanas Awardfirst part of the divided handicap played over a distance of 1,800 meters, in which Sleven, from Cuadra Díaz Ramos, demonstrated his favoritism with the riding of the Argentine Nico Valle. Escorted this three years prepared by Oscar Anaya another example from the same yard, Gold Coast Galleon, with the chair of Denisa Sikorova and with less than a length of disadvantage in the mirror at the finish line. The Maimouna trio signed with Vicky Alonso’s whip, five and a half lengths behind the twin. In this test, the historic struggle of Anaya coaches was consummated.

Lorea, from the Cuadra Copihue, with a large mount of Sara Horcajadaprevailed in the Loyola University Awardabout 2,100 meters. This test, reserved for three-year-old colts and fillies, had a very close finish between the mare trained by Jorge Horcajada and Luna Rossa under the saddle of the Czech Vaclav Janacek, who entered a neck of disadvantage at the final post. The winning trio was completed by Marco Aurelio with the whip of E. Arévalo, almost two lengths behind the twin.

New victory for Janacek

The third test of the day, Dos Hermanas Award + what a sportdisputed over 1,800 meters, the winner was the favorite Aniol de la Cuadra San José and with the riding of Vaclav Janacekleader of the jockey statistics this year in Spain. The Czech demonstrated his mastery one more day. This colt trained by Sandro Tsereteli demonstrated his superiority by winning by almost four lengths over Bygrace with the whip of Jaime Gelabert. Raptor Maximus, with the saddle of E. Arévalo, entered the trio.









The second part of the split handicap, Seville Provincial Council Awardhad Hades as the winner, from the Cuadra Cartago and preparation of Blas Rama. The six-year-old thrush, with a large mount of Sara Horcajadawaited for his moment in the final stretch to finish off the leader Perillan with Lara Martínez on his back. Almost two lengths behind the twin, the leading trio Hey Hude signed, with the chair of Gabriel Arguinzones. The young rider won her second first place of the day.

The day ended with Pablo de Olavide University Awardwhere Confident Star, from the Cuadra del Marqués de Miraflores de San Antonio, won, and a good amount of Jaime Gelabert. This sale race over 1,200 meters, the shortest of the day, was dominated by this five-year-old trained by Román Martín Arranz with a great finish on the favorite, Jungle Fever, with the whip of the Argentine Nico Valle, who entered the post of goal with a body and a half disadvantage. Rockenvoy, with Bruno Lopes’ chair, entered the third box four lengths behind the twin.