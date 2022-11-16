Protest by the family of Sara Gómez, this Tuesday, at the gates of the City of Justice in Murcia. / ceded

The two brothers of Sara Gómez, the neighbor from Alcantarilla who died after undergoing a liposculpture in Cartagena, face a new front. The Virgen de la Caridad Center in Cartagena, where the operation took place, has decided to denounce both for alleged libel and slander. The Court of First Instance number 1 of Murcia held a conciliation act on Tuesday to try to find an agreement between the parties, a solution, however, that was not possible.

The young woman’s relatives rejected the conciliation and called this action by the medical center “unfair, disproportionate and inhumane”, as they explained. The plaintiff, as this newspaper has learned, alleges, among other issues, a “decrease in turnover” derived from the allegedly insulting comments that this party makes through social networks.

The clinic demanded the removal of supposedly slanderous posts and that they refrain from posting new ones. They also demanded a symbolic compensation of 500 euros that would go to Cáritas. The brothers believe, however, that they have never been wrong and that they are going to prove it. They even open the door to summon the Minister of Health as a witness.