One of the aspirations of science and technology is to overcome the limitations of human nature. From stone arrows that turned humans into the most fearsome predator on the planet, despite being a rather weak animal, to agriculture or the invention of sewage, knowledge and its applications have become the main strength of our species. . Every time a frontier is reached, a new one appears beyond it, more complicated, but also, therefore, more attractive.

Today, two of those limits for human nature are space and cancer, one exterior, which ties us to the planet on which we emerged, and another interior, which is a disease that kills us, but inseparable from all the mechanisms that protect us. they keep alive. Sara García (León, 33 years old) works on these two borders, one of the reserves of the new team of astronauts of the European Space Agency (ESA) and a researcher at the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), in Madrid.

Although she recognizes that she is “very jealous of her privacy” and likes “very little to expose herself and be with people,” the attention she has received from the media since she was chosen by the ESA has given her “a speaker” that she does like. to disseminate science, to convey to society the benefits of space mission research and to encourage girls and boys to pursue careers [de ciencia y tecnología]”. As part of this dissemination work, last week in Madrid he participated in the III R&D Forum of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, in which several experts spoke about the future of health, sustainability and society.

Ask. You’re best known now as an astronaut, but what is your job as a cancer researcher?

Answer. In Mariano Barbacid’s laboratory, where I work, they have been looking for therapeutic targets for more than a decade to design drugs or therapies to combat types of cancer that are known to be promoted by a particular mutation, which is the mutation in the KRAS oncogene. After years of research, they have found a very important target, because when it is eliminated in mouse models it causes tumor suppression and does not cause toxicity. That target is called RAF1. This is the point at which I joined the investigation. In order to design drugs, you have to know a little about what that target is like, what its three-dimensional shape is, to see what gaps, what vulnerabilities that protein has, and design specific drugs that attack them. That has been my project. I managed to isolate the protein and purify it, which was something that had been attempted for 30 years and had not been achieved. We solved the atomic structure at a very high level of resolution and right now we are in the process of testing candidates to design a drug that achieves this therapeutic effect.

Q. How can this work be combined with research in space?

R. I believe that the microgravity research carried out on the International Space Station [ISS, por sus siglas en inglés] It can give us a perspective that is impossible to reproduce on Earth due to gravity. An example: In many laboratories dedicated to oncological research, models called organoids or tumoroids are used, which are three-dimensional groupings of cells that more or less faithfully reproduce what would occur in a tumor within a human being. On the ISS, when there is no gravity, it happens naturally. You don’t have to force that three-dimensional growth versus two-dimensional growth, which is what we researchers usually do in culture dishes.

Another interesting point is that when cells are affected by the absence of gravity or by the cosmic radiation they experience in space, vulnerabilities can be revealed that perhaps we had not observed on Earth because we do not have those conditions. This can give us clues about signaling pathways or possible treatments to combat the tumorous nature of the cells.

Sara García works at the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. What types of research can only be carried out in space?

R. An example is research related to aging. Studies on the ISS, in microgravity, are like studying aging in an accelerated manner. You don’t have to take tissue samples every so often for many years to see how different tissues alter. In six months, which is the usual duration of missions now, there are many impacts on the physiology of a human being that largely mimic the pathologies associated with aging and age.

A characteristic that has been observed since space missions began is a fairly large degeneration and loss of muscle mass and a degeneration and loss of bone mass. Being subjected to cosmic radiation makes you more prone to changes that would lead to cancer, which is also a disease associated with age, and vision problems, such as cataracts, have also been detected. All of this happens in a period of six months.

Q. There is a famous quote from the Nobel Prize in Physics Steven Weinberg, who was very critical of the usefulness of humans in space exploration compared to robots: “They radiate heat, it is expensive to keep them alive and, unlike robotic missions, they are looking forward to returning to Earth.” Now that almost all professions seem threatened by artificial intelligence and machines, do you think humans have a future in space?

R. I understand the point and it is perfectly defensible. But I believe that human exploration and robotics are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the ESA department to which astronauts or astronaut candidates belong is called human and robotic exploration, because the idea is to combine the two. The robots are preparing the ground, taking samples and studying the details for the arrival of humans

Furthermore, if we talk about research on aging, for example, in that analysis of the physiological effects that take place in a human being, the astronauts themselves are the guinea pigs and what better way to reproduce what happens in a human being than a human being. And even to carry out animal models, mice, plants, yeasts, you need a technician to collect that information. Robots could be used, it is true, but creativity, the ability to change an action in progress, to react to an unforeseen event that is not in the protocols, today, I think is greater in humans than in machines and I want think it won’t change. We still outperform machines. Without going any further, all the missions to the moon, with probes and robots to collect regolith samples, were far surpassed by the astronauts of the Apollo missions, who were able to collect much more. The combination of robots and humans is very interesting to establish permanent bases on the Moon. Robots could do more risky tasks, such as searching for the area in which to establish a base or drilling to collect resources, and then humans would do other more difficult jobs for the robots.

Q. A very common question for astronauts. The ISS budget is more than $3 billion a year. What do you get out of all this?

R. I have learned many things that I did not know, there are countless applications, such as the same technology of the mobile phone with which you are recording the interview, and many more. An application that has caught my attention has to do with the development of new forms of food for astronauts. It is known that astronaut food has to be powdered and dehydrated, so that it takes up very little space. They were working with a blue-green algae called spirulina, and they learned how to grow it in microgravity conditions and then dehydrate it. This entire system was seen to generate a tremendously nutritious product and provide the necessary amount of nutrients and vitamins that a human being needs in one day. They transferred this system of growing and drying algae, which is super simple, to the Congo. Now, with a gram of powder from these algae, which are grown in bathtubs and then dried, they have all the nutritional and vitamin properties necessary to survive and are a tool to combat world hunger.

