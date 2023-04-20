They had diagnosed her with breast angiosarcoma that didn’t give her a chance

The community of Tribano, in the province of Padua, in Veneto, is in mourning for the untimely death of a young girl, close to graduating. Sara Racconci passed away at the age of 22. Doctors diagnosed her with breast angiosarcoma two years ago. Unfortunately her bad illness took her away from the affection of her loved ones: he was due to graduate soonbut did not have time to discuss the thesis.

Sara Racconci was only 22 years old and had been fighting against one for two years rare form of breast cancer. The girl with a smile always ready to cheer up every day was enrolled in the Faculty of Business Economics of the University of Ferrara: there were just a few exams left to discuss her thesis.

Unfortunately his heart stopped forever on Wednesday 19th April. In the last month his health conditions had suddenly deteriorated. The diagnosis two years ago was possible after the discovery of what seemed like a trivial breast lump.

The doctors had located this lump in the breast which seemed to be circumscribed. But they soon realized that the situation was more serious, due to the presence of a angiosarcoma who gave her no escape.

In the last two years Sara has undergone all possible treatments, turning to best specialist centres who treat this rare form of cancer. The love for studying was the strength that accompanied her until her last breath.

Sara leaves her parents Emanuela and Fabrizio and her sister Giada. Many friends, relatives and acquaintances who are in mourning for this serious loss. The whole community clings to his family.

The last farewell to Sara Racconci will be given on Saturday 22 April at 10 in the parish church of her city, Tribano. On Friday 21st at 17.30 there will be a rosary to pray for her and for her grieving family.