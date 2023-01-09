Sarah Corrales 37 years old, is in total controversy, as some paparazzi captured the famous living with the daughters of Gabriel Sotoanother of the things that would indicate that the actor is no longer dating Irina Baeva, whom he was about to marry.

In the photo that YoZhoy shared, you can see Sara Corrales with the youngest daughter of Gabriel Soto with whom she is seen happy enjoying the moment, so the social networks immediately reacted to what they were seeing, since much has been said about the new romance

Another of the things that have been said about the two soap opera actors is that they are indeed happy, but according to what they do not want to talk about how their romance has blossomed, because they do not want a scandal where Irina Baeva will come out.

“Gabriel is so ugly and just hearing him speak makes me feel bad”, “What a pity for Sara Corrales, the exact same thing will happen to her when Gabriel finds one with a better body”, “Welcome back! I don’t like that corrales, I don’t know which is but I never like it”, “He will not be happy until he returns with the Love of His Life Martha Julia, said by him”, write social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Irina Baeva is currently in New York, so everyone has questioned their romance more, because on one occasion the Russian assured that they were together despite speculation.