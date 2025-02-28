On some occasions, Sara Codina Hey noise on the street that in his head resonates so strong that he completely loses the notion of where he is. Other times, talk to people and do not understand their comments made with irony or the hose with indirects, fully focused on the literalness of what they say. There are even times that it can fall into mutisms that last for hours locked in their own thoughts. This happens because, like 1 percent of the Spanish population, it has an autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). And his current obsession is to make this group so misunderstood and promote neurodiversity.

After the success of ‘Neurodivines and Punto’, now debuts in the novel with ‘Lucía y El Infinito’ (Lunwerg)an emotional story where an adult woman’s day -to -day life within the autistic spectrum with a late diagnosis presents us. «I wanted to describe what is the daily life of an autistic person. Present your challenges in your family relationships, with your friends, in your work, in love, and do it without dramatism, without frivolizing, but with a sense of humor, ”says Codina in statements to the newspaper ABC.

In the novel, we live with Lucía the real difficulties he faces every day. For example, we see how you have to deal with undesirable at work or how it has difficulties in starting a relationship within appointment applications, or how important it is to have a strong nucleus of friends and support people to cope with the stress generated by these problems. And then there is Noa, his teenage niecewhose diagnosis helped Lucia see that perhaps she also suffered the same problem. «I do not represent I am not all the autistic. The spectrum is very wide and each one has different needs. Lucia is in a way. Noa also has its own needs. Another of the characters, with a more severe autism, has others. But we all share a starting point and we have many things in common that is important to communicate to others, ”says Codina.

The author, as Lucia was 41 when she was diagnosed for the first time an autistic spectrum disorder. Until then, they had told him everything, that he suffered depression, anxiety, a Obsessive-compulsive disordereven a borderline personality disorder. His world seemed smaller and smaller, away from everything and everyone. Until finally they told him about autism and, after the initial shock, for the first time he saw a halo of light at the end of the tunnel. «The novel goes from this process of self -discovery and acceptance. Therefore, Noa serves as the engine of his resurgence, as if Lucia could finally recover the girl who never let him be a child thanks to what he learns from her, ”says Codina.









The book allows us to put on the skin of what a person feels when inside the Autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). For example, we see their interactions at work. «The unemployment index within autism is very high. Not that they have problems within the work, the problem is that they do not allow them to get in. They do interviews and already call them ‘rare’ to the second, when they can actually have a lot to offer. And then there is the doubt of those who are within the labor market whether to say their diagnosis or not. Many have taken responsibilities when they have known that they were autistic, as if they were not the same person who before knowing it, ”he says discouraged.

Importance of friendship

Friendship is also one of the essential keys to the welfare of the autistic, as well as support communities. Lucia, with her friends, even promulg what they call the ‘insultotherapy’, Or what is the same, shout insults to download all the accumulated tension. «I think that without humor I could not have endured the path I have had to travel. I would not have come here. It has always been my shelter and I wanted it to be very present in the book. And friendship is also very important. It has not cost me to make friends as it happens to many other people. My difficulty was to know how to keep them. The risk of incommunication and misunderstandings is very large, ”says Codina.

For the author, the key to an improvement in the normalization process of the Neurodiversity It is in school, to turn it into a safe and support space, which accepts that not all children learn the same, nor communicate in the same way. “He knowledge is power And there is still a great ignorance about what autism is and how to help these children. Society is what it is, we all know, the world is not made for anyone, but this is no excuse for not helping those who need it most, ”says the author.

Like many of us, the first time Codina heard about autism was with the movie “Rainman”, with which Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar. He interpreted Raymond Babbit, a man with a high mathematical and memory capacity, but a severe inability in his social interaction and obsessive repetition of habits. «Of course, I do not have such a severe degree, nor those skills, but I do recognize in things. We are all different, but we maintain common features. For example, my children say I have a lot of Sheldon, from ‘The Big Bang Theory’. I tell them no, at all, but then they point to my specific place that I have awarded on the couch and of course, I don’t know, ”the writer laughs.

Codina says that there is still a long way to go, but that we have advanced in the recognition and support of the TEA. «Suicide rates are still very high within autism, especially if they are not helped and understood. Until now, getting a late diagnosis was almost impossible. They only medicated you and that’s it. My disseminating work has contacted me 60 and 70 years old who with ‘Neurodivines and point’ They have been reflected and has helped them better understand their situation. This is very rewarding, ”says the author.

Codina is clear to make visible autism is vital. Because we have lived with him always without realizing. When Edgar Allan Poe described Roderick Usher, the mythical character of ‘The fall of the usher house’, As an extremely sensitive man to stimuli, they were already sounds, lights or textures, he was describing an autistic person. When Arthur Conan Doyle drew Sherlock Holmes as a hyperconcentrated man and focused on his obsessions, but with terrible social difficulties to understand the most elementary norms of interpersonal communication, he was also describing an autistic. The same could be said of Mrs. Dalloway or Jo March or Fermina Daza or Bartleby, even of the very Alicia. The problem is that then there was no diagnosis. Now yes. And there is ‘Lucia and the infinity’. A great reminder that all lives have value, not just regulations.